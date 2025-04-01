Noah Gragson drops comical 3-word-comment on Todd Gilliland's adorable post with wife Marissa 

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson recently dropped a three-word reaction to his teammate Todd Gilliland's post with his wife, Marissa Gilliland. Gragson is known for his playful nature and for engaging in hilarious banter moments with fellow Cup Series drivers' posts on social media.

Gilliland made his Craftsman Truck Series debut with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, he joined Front Row Motorsports and has stayed with the team since then. The team moved Gilliland to the Cup Series in 2022 after securing three wins, 53 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in the Truck Series.

The latest post features Todd Gilliland and his wife, Marissa Gilliland, kissing each other on the race track with five fighter jets soaring through the air in the background. In the following picture, the couple hugged each other and captioned the post:

"Love race days with you @marissagilliland_ ❤️"

Stumbling upon the post, Noah Gragson dropped a hilarious three-word reaction:

"Get a room."

Noah Gragson's comment on Todd Gilliland's post with his wife (Source: @toddgilliland_ via Instagram)

The Cook Out 400 was held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Martinsville Speedway. Todd Gilliland finished the qualifying session in P25; however, he recovered from the slow start and landed a top-ten finish. He wrapped up the 400-lap race in tenth place, whereas his teammate, Noah Gragson, ended in P30.

Marissa Gilliland penned a heartfelt anniversary note for her husband, Todd Gilliland, amid their getaway trip

After wrapping the 2024 season, Todd Gilliland and his wife, Marissa Gilliland, went on a getaway trip to the Bahamas. During the trip on January 14, 2025, Marissa Gilliland wished her husband a happy marriage anniversary. She shared a picture of her husband while holding a coffee mug in her hand and wrote:

"Happy anniversary husband❤️ @toddgilliland_"

Revisiting the big day, Todd Gilliland's wife also shared an Instagram post. The image featured the couple hugging each other in their wedding attire, and the caption read:

"Happy 2 years honey❤️ so special spending our anniversary where we got married. Love you so much @toddgilliland_"

The Front Row Motorsports driver also wished his wife on the anniversary. He shared a selfie with Marissa during their trip to the Bahamas on his Instagram and captioned it:

"2nd wedding anniversary❤️ Always thankful for you and so happy we get to live our busy lives together so much @marissagilliland_ 😘"

The 24-year-old professional race car driver proposed to his now-wife, Marissa, on their trip to the Bahamas after the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series season. After spending a year planning their wedding, the couple tied the knot in 2022 at the same location.

The Front Row Motorsports driver ranks 22 on the Cup Series driver's points table with 125 points. He secured two top-ten finishes in seven starts. His first top-ten finish came at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race held on March 2, 2025.

