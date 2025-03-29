Noah Gragson drops one-word comment flexing golf ball featuring his initials

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson flaunted his golf ball with his initials on Instagram with a one-word caption. Following a stint with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, Gragson got tabbed to drive the No. 4 for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

With Drew Blickensderfer as crew chief, the Las Vegas Native is vying for his first career victory in the series.

Ahead of Sunday’s (March 30) race at Martinsville Speedway, Gragson uploaded a story on Instagram holding a golf ball with “NG” written on it. He captioned the story, saying:

“Aura.”

Here is a screenshot of Gragson's story:

(Source: Noah Gragson/Instagram)

Sunday’s event, the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, is going to mark the seventh race of the season. Hendrick Motorsports driver and two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron is the defending champion of the event.

Noah Gragson will enter the 499-lap race fourth on Row 2, alongside Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon. As of today, he sits 32nd in the driver standings with 82 points to his name.

Gragson has four starts at Martinsville Speedway. His most recent finish of P11 at the Virginian paper clip also happened to be his highest finish there. But that was with SHR. This is going to be his first time racing at Martinsville with Front Row Motorsports.

Fans can watch Gragson in action from 3 pm ET onwards only on Fox Sports 1. Radio updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Noah Gragson posts exclusive footage of him “ripping” a brand new F-150

Noah Gragson landed the opportunity to test drive the new Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear. He took the beast for a spin and, while doing so, pulled off a stunt straight from the Fast and Furious movies.

One of his accomplices, perhaps a friend, was blown away when Gragson drove the truck right off a ridge and landed safely on the other side of it. Right after the deed, he ran towards Gragson with the camera panned towards him, screaming:

“Yo, he flew! Oh my gosh! Bro, he landed right here. Noah! Bro, you did it!”

Gragson got his hands on the video and later uploaded it on X. He captioned it, saying:

“Absolutely launched the @Ford Switchgear. So badass! Thank you @FordPerformance.”

Noah Gragson's best finish this year has been a P8 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) earlier this year. He will run two races this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28 and Daytona International Speedway on August 23, with Zep as his primary sponsor. Zep will continue serving Gragson as his associate sponsor for the rest of the year.

