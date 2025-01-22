Noah Gragson drops two-word reaction on his first NASCAR race suit for Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson was impressed by team FRM’s post, which announced a partnership between the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team and Rush Truck Centers. As per reports, the premier commercial vehicle dealer will serve as Gragson’s primary sponsor for multiple races in 2025.

Notably, Gragson kicked off 2024 with Rush Truck Centers, back when he used to drive for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. This time around, Rush Truck Centers will back the Las Vegas native in eight races during the course of the season, including those at COTA, Texas, Kansas, Nashville, Indianapolis, Bristol, and Talladega.

Gragson had a two-word reaction after watching the video which revealed his race suit. He shared it through his Instagram story and wrote,

“Sooo sick.”

(Source: Noah Gragson/Instagram)

Rush Truck Centers stood by Gragson as he ended up 24th in points last season, delivering a single top-5 and seven top-10s. Therefore, for Gragson, joining forces with Rush again is like reconnecting with old friends. Speaking of the same, Gragson said,

“The entire Rush Truck Centers team create a welcoming, family atmosphere—race days are all about coming together, having a great time, and connecting with new faces while catching up with old friends.

“I’m super excited to see what we can achieve together in 2025!” he added.

Gragson’s first race of the year, as well as his first bid with Rush Truck Centers, is scheduled for February 16. Fans can watch Gragson live on FOX from 2:30 pm ET or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I’m so disconnected”- Noah Gragson opens up about how FRM’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit affects him

For several months now, Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing have been engaged in a legal battle with NASCAR regarding its newest charter system. However, Noah Gragson knows very little about it and does only what he is asked to do.

“I am so disconnected," Noah Gragson said during a recent interview (via Matt Weaver of The Sportsnaut) "I'm probably not the guy to ask, but I do feel confident we're going to race. I'm not the most educated guy on what's going on with the lawsuit and I'm not even just saying that because you're recording me right now. Like, I have no idea what's going on and I just do what I'm told."

The recent ruling by the Court will allow both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series as full-time, chartered entries. Gragson will be joined by Todd Gilliland and newly signed Zane Smith.

Gragson’s first race of the season is scheduled for February 2 at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium. Although not a point-paying race, this event will mark the return of the Cup Series to the iconic racetrack for the first time since 1971.

