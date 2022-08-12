"This is what we all dream of" - Noah Gragson to join NASCAR Cup Series with Petty GMS in 2023

Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson has repeatedly proved that he deserves a chance at NASCAR’s top-tier Cup Series. After five seasons with the Xfinity Series, Gragson has finally signed a new deal with Petty GMS.

On August 10th, Petty GMS confirmed the impending arrival of Gragson into the Cup Series. According to the organization, he will drive the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a full-time driver in 2023.

Petty GMS @PettyGMS NEWS: @NoahGragson Joins Petty GMS to Drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Starting in 2023! NEWS: @NoahGragson Joins Petty GMS to Drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Starting in 2023! https://t.co/BbMIsbhVKn

Competing in NASCAR's top-tier series is a dream for all young and passionate stock racers, and this has been the case for the 24-year-old driver. He has been working hard day in and day out to earn a promotion to the Cup Series, and achieving it is a dream come true.

In a media interaction after penning down the deal, Noah Gragson cited how excited he is to be a part of the Petty GMS team, driving a car with so much history in NASCAR sports. He said:

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true.”

He added:

“This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.”

Gragson will take over from Ty Dillon, who has been on the ride for the entire season. Dillon and Petty GMS confirmed they were parting ways on a mutual agreement. After the team announced Dillon's departure, many predicted Gragson would be the top pick, and it seems they were right.

Noah Gragson has dominated 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Noah Gragson won’t be a new face in the Cup Series since he has already made several starts this season. He made his Cup debut at the Daytona 500 earlier this year, but went home with a disappointing P31 finish.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Sunday's Daytona 500 will be Noah Gragson's NASCAR Cup Series debut. Sunday's Daytona 500 will be Noah Gragson's NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Of the eight starts he has made this season, Noah Gragson’s career-best has been a P18 finish at Kansas. The others are top-30s. The young driver has represented Beard Motorsports driving the #62 Camaro ZL1 and Kaulig Racing with the #16 Camaro ZL1.

As a full-time Xfinity driver for JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., he is among the top drivers currently dominating the season. Currently, he’s standing in fourth place in the points standings.

With five races remaining in the Xfinity Series, the Las Vegas native cemented his spot in the playoffs with three wins. Of the 21 starts this season, Gragson has bagged 15 top ten finishes and three pole starts.

For the past five seasons, he has been behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JR Motorsports. He has made 119 starts and has gone further to net eight wins, getting his first win in 2020 at Daytona. On top of that, he has 85 top 10 finishes.

