Noah Gragson reportedly loses sponsorship from $9B worth tycoon’s company

Noah Gragson has reportedly lost a major sponsorship with the $9B (according to Forbes) worth tycoon Johnny Morris's Bass Pro Shops. In early 2020, Gragson secured a 16-race sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber, and Black Rifle Coffee. However, the Bass Pro Shops’ logo has now been removed from his hauler, signaling the possible end of their partnership.

Noah Gragson had a long-standing association with the company, including during his Xfinity race victory at Daytona International Speedway in 2020. The reasons behind his sponsor's reported exit have not been officially disclosed. As mentioned in a post by the NASCAR subreddit on X, the Bass Pro Shops logo is no longer available on the American racer's hauler.

Noah Gragson has got some fresh backing as Front Row Motorsports recently announced that A&W Root Beer will sponsor his No. 4 Ford at Martinsville Speedway. This will be A&W’s first race with Front Row Motorsports in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson’s No. 4 car will feature a white base with brown and orange A&W colors. The logos will be displayed on the hood and behind the numbers on each side of the car.

Beef-a-Roo joins Noah Gragson for multiple races

Noah Gragson has also gained another sponsor, Beef-a-Roo, for five races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Front Row Motorsports announced the partnership on March 11, with the first race that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16.

Beef-a-Roo was Gragson's primary sponsor for the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23 and will continue supporting him at Darlington Raceway on April 6, World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7, and Kansas Speedway on September 28. The restaurant brand will also host a six-city show car program at locations near other major tracks. Sherry Elbow, Chief Marketing Officer of Beef-a-Roo, expressed excitement about the deal, saying (via official press release),

"The Beef-a-Roo team is excited to join Noah Gragson as he begins this new chapter with Front Row Motorsports. We look forward to seeing Noah and our famously delicious burger flying around the speedway, bringing excitement to fans both on and off the track."

Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins also welcomed the partnership. He shared in the team’s press release,

"We’re thrilled to welcome Beef-a-Roo as the official burger fast-casual restaurant of Front Row Motorsports. We look forward to working together to grow brand awareness nationwide through a multi-faceted marketing approach, utilizing Noah Gragson and the No. 4 car to connect with fans."

In addition to the sponsorship, Gragson will have a special Beef-a-Roo-inspired burger, the "Nacho Burger," available at locations nationwide starting in April. The burger will feature a premium beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla chips, jalapenos, taco sauce, and melted cheddar cheese.

