Noah Gragson responds after Ryan Preece mocks him with 2023 Chicago wreck ahead of In-Season Challenge Round 2

Noah Gragson had a subtle reply to Ryan Preece's mockery on social media regarding the upcoming In-Season Challenge Round 2. Preece, who will be facing Gragson at Chicago, Illinois, shared a throwback of the latter's unfortunate fate in 2023 at the same track.

Ad

Preece shared an image of Gragson on the wall on his Instagram account. It was the race where the then Legacy Motor Club driver, Gragson, ended up on the sidewall while driving the #42 car.

Here's what Preece wrote on the Meta-owned platform:

"Saw @noahgragson talking tough in the rearview... if we're racing Chicago maybe you should focus out the windshield more bud."

Gragson, however, reposted the image on his story and left it without a comment.

Ad

Trending

Here's the screenshot of the image that Noah Gragson reposted from Ryan Preece's Instagram:

Enter caption

Both Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson have cleared round 1 of the In-Season Challenge at Atlanta. Preece beat Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, while Gragson beat Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe. The winner of this round will either face Carson Hocevar or Tyler Reddick.

Ad

In the Drivers' Championship, Ryan Preece leads Gragson, as the former is in 14th place with 405 points after 18 races, while the latter is in 33rd place with 257 points after participating in the same number of races.

Preece has a Top five, seven Top 10s, and two DNFs to his name, along with 56 lead laps, an average start position of 19.222, and an average finish position of 17.833. On the other hand, Gragson has a Top 5, three Top 10s, and four DNFs. He only led four laps and has an average start position of 22.889 and an average finish position of 23.278.

Ad

Noah Gragson shared his thoughts after playing the new NASCAR game

Noah Gragson let his feelings be known after he played the iRacing NASCAR video game recently. The Front Row Motorsports driver shared his review on his X account. Here's what he wrote on the microblogging site:

"Just played the new @iRacing nascar video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven't played a nascar game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive nascar console gaming. I'm so hyped! Great work to everyone involved!!"

Ad

Here's the post by Noah Gragson on X:

Expand Tweet

The newly launched NASCAR video game on iRacing has been a fan favorite of late. Besides racing fans, renowned NASCAR personality Dale Earnhardt Jr. called it a game for the hardcore sim racer, a game that is fit for dream simulation. The game gives a gamer an opportunity to compete with over 100,000 racers and race on 80 different tracks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.