Noah Gragson rocks Kasey Kahne merchandise on his golf day outing

Noah Gragson was seen sporting Kasey Kahne merchandise during a golf outing, as shared on his Instagram story. The NASCAR driver posted a couple of stories showing his look, featuring a blue hat with a playful slogan.

The post featured a close-up selfie of Gragson, in a blue hat with the words "This is my Friday hat" printed on it. The hat in focus was a part of the merchandise launched by Kasey Kahne. Available in powder blue color, it retails for $30 online. He captioned the story:

"@kaseykahne Friday,"

Noah Gragson's story on Instagram, featuring a hat from Kasey Kahne's clothing merchandise. Source: via Instagram, @noahgragson

In the next story, Gragson posted another photo while holding a golf ball, this time wearing a different cap that had "Titleist" written on it. He captioned this story with just one word:

"Aura."

Noah Gragson's story on Instagram, supporting a different hat (a white bucket hat) along with a golf ball in a selfie. Source: Instagram, @noahgragson

Noah Gragson has shown his interest in golf multiple times. Earlier, he had posted a video of himself attempting a hole-in-one, which he later shared on X. In the clip, after successfully sinking the ball, Gragson excitedly asked:

“Please tell me you screen-recorded that!”

Driving for Front Row Motorsports, Noah Gragson has struggled with performance, sitting 32nd in the driver rankings. As sourced via NASCAR's official website, his season statistics include one top-10 finish, an average start position of 19.3, and an average finish of 23.8. He has also had two DNFs in just six races.

“I think he’s going to be a NASCAR guy after today” – Noah Gragson on Max Verstappen's past teammate Liam Lawson

In a recent Ford Performance video, Noah Gragson was seen introducing Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson to NASCAR. Lawson, who has moved from RedBull to Racing Bulls, joined the NASCAR driver for promotional purposes.

The video, posted on X, captured Lawson’s first experience driving a stock car under Gragson’s guidance.

The clip began with Gragson showing Lawson various racing vehicles, including the Ford Bronco and Ford Raptor. He then suggested that Lawson should get behind the wheel of a NASCAR car, saying:

“I’m sure this is pretty cool to you, but getting behind the wheel is probably more exciting.”

The video then cut to Lawson driving a stock car, visibly enjoying the experience. Watching him in action, Gragson humorously remarked:

“I think he’s going to be a NASCAR guy after today.”

The promo brought together two different motorsport worlds—Formula 1 and NASCAR—giving fans a unique crossover moment.

Moreover, A&W Root Beer has partnered with Front Row Motorsports for its NASCAR debut. Gragson’s No. 4 Ford will sport a white base with A&W’s signature brown and orange color scheme, along with large logos on the hood and side panels.

