Noah Gragson shares 4-word verdict on $30M NASCAR driver on IG ahead of Atlanta Cup race

Noah Gragson, the Front Row Motorsports driver, posted a picture of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his Instagram. The former called him a "weapon", highlighting his respect for the experienced driver.

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Noah Gragson began his promising racing career by racing Bandoleros. He also participated in the Legends Car Series, after which he made the move to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. His racing prowess was on display as he secured 5 wins and propelled himself into a full-time role with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. During his stint with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, the Nevada native finished second in the 2022 overall standings with his 8 victories. This was a record-tying streak of victories in the series.

In 2023, he transitioned upwards to the Cup Series with Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club, a move which saw him achieve a top-ten finish at Talladega Superspeedway. At the end of the same year, Stewart-Haas Racing came calling for the prodigal talent for their #10 car. But the time was short-lived as SHR announced its closure leaving Gragson with a new team to join. Front Row Motorsports, eventually, provided his new support system for the upcoming 2025 season.

In an Instagram story, Noah Gragson called the experienced driver a “weapon”. He captioned the post

“Weapon of the week”

Screenshot via Instagram - @noahgragson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will continue driving the #47 Chevrolet ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports in the 2025 season. Long before he reached a net worth of $30 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), the Mississippi native made a mark in the ARCA Racing Series. After creating waves, the 37-year-old transitioned to a very significant era of his career in the Xfinity Series. With back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012, there was a big buzz about how he would perform in the Cup Series. Despite the promise, his biggest claim to fame was winning the prestigious Great American Race - the Daytona 500 in 2023 (his third Cup Series victory).

On the Atlanta Speedway, the 37-year-old has a good record to boast. He won an Xfinity race at the Speedway in 2013. As the driver qualified in at 4th spot in the 2025 Cup Series race at Atlanta, the Memphis native would be looking to secure his first-ever Cup Series victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Noah Gragson dropped a 4-word verdict after meeting Daytona winner Brendan ‘Butterbean’ Queen

Noah Gragson expressed his support for Brenden "Butterbean" Queen following Queen's victory in the ARCA Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Gragson met "Butterbean" and posted a picture of the driver on his Instagram, and the caption read:

"Daytona winner: Bean Nation @butter_bean03"

Noah Gragson's story on Instagram, his meeting with ARCA series driver Brenden Butterbean. Source: Instagram, @noahgragson

Brenden "Butterbean" Queen's journey to victory is notable. Only a few years ago, he was working at the Port of Virginia while pursuing racing on the side. His recent win has earned him a full-time ARCA Series seat and significant recognition.

