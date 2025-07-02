Noah Gragson shoots down fan’s allegation of being paid for NASCAR game review

Noah Gragson recently gave a highly positive review of the upcoming NASCAR 25 video game by iRacing, to which he garnered a response from a fan accusing him of being sponsored by the game for a good review. To this, Gragson had a simple response.

NASCAR 25 is an upcoming racing video game, simulating the 2025 NASCAR season developed by Monster Games and published by iRacing. It is set to release in the fall of 2025 with a confirmed launch date of September 5. The game features all four premier NASCAR series -- the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and for the first time ever, the ARCA Menards series. Built on Unreal Engine, NASCAR 25 represents a significant technical leap from previous NASCAR games, focusing on race-day immersion and realistic physics.

The review for the game by Noah Gragson read:

"Just played the new @iRacing nascar video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven't played a nascar game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive nascar console gaming. I'm so hyped! Great work to everyone involved!!"

To which a fan replied:

"How much did you get paid to post this?"

And a simple response from Noah Gragson read:

"Nothing. I enjoy a good nascar game."

Noah Gragson is a 26-year-old professional stock car racer from Las Vegas, Nevada, who currently competes full-time in NASCAR's Cup Series. He drives the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports, after signing a multi-year agreement with the team post the NASCAR shutdown of Stewart-Haas Racing. Additionally, Gragson has come through the ranks quickly, beginning his career in Bandolero and Legends cars, then progressing to regional NASCAR series and then to the national series.

Noah Gragson hilariously bids for Chase Briscoe’s merch to support Dale Jr.’s noble cause

Noah Gragson recently took part in a charity auction organized by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy, aimed at raising funds for Nationwide Children's Hospital through the "Driven to Give" campaign. During the Atlanta race weekend, 70 NASCAR drivers wore special Dale Jr.-inspired gloves signed by both the drivers and Earnhardt Jr., which were then auctioned off. Gragson humorously bid for race-worn and autographed gloves belonging to fellow driver Chase Briscoe but was initially outbid, joking on social media that he wanted the pair that got knocked out early in the auction bracket.

"Whoever is out bidding me just stop. I need the glove that got knocked out of the bracket in the 1st round" Noah Gragson wrote via his Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram - @noahgragson

Eventually, Gragson succeeded in winning his own signed gloves back and expressed plans to get Briscoe to sign them as well, turning the auction into a playful moment of rivalry.

