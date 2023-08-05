Noah Gragson suspended by Legacy Motor Club, Josh Berry to replace the NASCAR driver

Legacy Motor Club has dropped a bombshell on the NASCAR community by announcing the suspension of Noah Gragson, effective immediately.

The 25-year-old driver, who was the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship runner-up, will not be competing this weekend. Gragson's suspension leaves fans and fellow drivers stunned as he is a rookie in the Cup Series, currently sitting in 33rd place in the points standings.

While Legacy Motor Club did not divulge the specific cause for the suspension, the team did release an official statement addressing the situation:

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team. Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan."

Josh Berry, a regular in the Xfinity Series, will step in to pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro at the upcoming race in Michigan. Berry has already showcased his skills while filling in for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports during their injury absences this year.

It has also been confirmed that Josh Berry will be racing full-time in the Cup Series next year. He will take the reins of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford after Kevin Harvick's retirement.

Why has Noah Gragson been suspended?

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by racing legend Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, have not explicitly disclosed the reason behind the suspension.

However, the decision follows a recent controversy involving Noah Gragson's social media activity. He came under fire after liking an Instagram post that appeared to make light of the tragic murder of George Floyd. The incident sparked nationwide protests against racial injustice in 2020.

NASCAR has not yet taken any disciplinary action against Gragson in relation to the social media incident.

Meanwhile, Gragson took to social media to issue an apology for his actions. In a statement on his personal accounts, he expressed remorse for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He also emphasized treating everyone equally regardless of their background and acknowledged his mistake, saying,

"I messed up plain and simple."

As the racing community braces for the next steps in this unfolding drama, the focus now turns to Josh Berry. He will now step into the spotlight this weekend at Michigan. All eyes will be on the Xfinity Series driver as he aims to make the most of yet another unexpected opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series.