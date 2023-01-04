Noah Gragson takes 5 words to describe himself in Cup Series teaser video

Noah Gragson, the #42 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, has been a character who is universally loved for his talent on the track, as well as his antics off it. After a full-time Xfinity Series career with a team headed by none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 24-year-old seems prepared to step up into the big leagues next year.

Gragson appeared in the NASCAR Cup Series on a part-time basis in 2022, substituting for Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman after the latter suffered concussion injuries during the middle of last season. His career-best finish in the Cup Series came at last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, where he managed to finish in P5.

Often known for his rebellious, no-holds-barred nature off the race track, Noah Gragson has been a fan favorite when it comes to track-side entertainment as well. A glimpse of this attitude coming into the 2023 season of the highest echelon in stock car racing can be seen in one of NASCAR's promotional teaser videos for next year. In a teaser by official broadcaster NASCAR on NBC, Gragson attempted to describe himself in one word, ultimately taking five and saying:

"If I could describe myself in one word, it would be very shy, and not talkative."

The 24-year-old further followed up his description of himself by clearing the air in typical fashion and said:

"Naah, I'm just f**king with ya!"

Fans react to Noah Gragson's antics in NBC's Cup Series teaser video

As is with many championship-caliber drivers, of which Noah Gragson is considered to be one, it is often seen that fans of the sport either love them or hate them. The 24-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native has also managed to gain that reputation for himself to a certain extent. Known for his outgoing nature off the track and aggressive driving on it, it is bound to divide NASCAR fans who expect to see him drive in the Cup Series next year.

Similarly, fans also reacted to one of NASCAR on NBC's teaser video featuring the JR Motorsports driver. Here are some of the reactions:

"Some of those beers are also seltzers tbf"

"And countless creepy moments with women, but who cares eh?"

"Ready to get the championship in 2023 @NoahGragson"

"Wish him much success… so I have a good villain to root against"

Watch Noah Gragson take on the challenge of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, which opens at the LA Memorial Coliseum in February.

