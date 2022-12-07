Noah Gragson after winning NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award: I don’t know why the fans like me

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson had a thrilling 2022 season in which he scored eight victories – the most by any driver this year – and ended the season in second place behind Ty Gibbs in the Championship standings. The JR Motorsports driver won four consecutive races this year to tie the Xfinity Series record set by Sam Ard in 1983.

Last week at the NASCAR Awards show, Gragson was honored as the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Most Popular Driver through a fan vote, beating his teammate Justin Allgaier, who won the award from 2019-21.

According to a recent report by Sportscasting, Noah Gragson is a little baffled by his popularity with fans.

He said:

“I don’t know why the fans like me. I just try to be me and just have fun at the end of the day.”

The #42 Chevrolet driver has described himself as unconventional in the past, something that his fans have picked up on.

During an interview with NBC Sports this season, Gragson said:

“Energetic. Weirdo. Wild. Unique. JR Motorsports is a great place for me personally. I feel like they really allow me to be me.”

Gragson’s Most Popular Driver Award marked JR Motorsports’ 11th consecutive award.

Noah Gragson will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut as a full-time driver in 2023

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark Noah Gragson’s first full-time Cup season. He achieved this position after an impressive performance in the Xfinity Series season. He will drive the #42 Chevrolet Camaro for Petty GMS Motorsports and will use this opportunity to learn as much as possible.

Gragson provided insight into his Cup Series entry during the season finale weekend at Phoenix Raceway. He stated that it would be wild for him to drive for multiple champions and it was a great result of a great deal of effort and trust.

Gragson said:

“You know, I feel like if you believe in yourself and you can be in a position where people believe in you as well, good things happen. And I think that’s the vision with Maury Gallagher. Mike Beam, Richard Petty, the Petty family. Now, Jimmie Johnson, it’s pretty special.”

Noah Gragson and the #42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet team will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

