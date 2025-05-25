Noah Grayson values genuine fan interactions over "buy something to get an autograph" program

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson is not fond of the trend where fans are required to purchase merchandise in exchange for autographs. He finds happiness solely in meeting with his supporters.

Ahead of this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson will be at his hauler for an exclusive meet-and-greet session. Reflecting on the same, a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) named Heather wrote,

“I think I seen somewhere that @NoahGragson has an autograph session tomorrow before the race, BUT does anyone know if you have to buy anything?!? Or you just line up and hope?”

Gragson re-shared the post with the following caption:

“Merch hauler at 3pm. I don't do the bullshit "buy something to get an autograph" program. Just happy people show up to see me and get to enjoy the time with yall. Cheers.”

Following a stint at the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, Noah Gragson and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer joined Front Row Motorsports in 2025 under a multi-year deal. The Chevy star has yet to record his career-first win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

However, Gragson previously won races in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. His first win came at Martinsville Speedway in 2018, back when he used to drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series.

Gragson qualified eighth for Sunday’s (May 25) race and will start on Row 4 alongside Ty Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing. Christopher Bell is the defending champion of the crown jewel event.

The 66th Coca-Cola 600 will begin at 6 pm ET. Fans can watch it live on Amazon Prime Video or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Noah Gragson urges his fans to watch Amazon Prime’s newest NASCAR documentary

After a lot of anticipation from the fans, the “Earnhardt” documentary is finally out on Amazon Prime. The first two episodes of the four-part docuseries dropped last Thursday, May 22. Noah Gragson shared the official trailer on his X feed while urging his fans to watch it.

He wrote:

"“Earnhardt” premieres on Prime Video May 22. Check it out!"

Directed by Joshua Altman and produced by Imagine Documentaries, NASCAR Studios, and Everyone Else, in association with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media, the show unravels the complex family dynamics within the Earnhardt household.

"For me, I just wanted to introduce Dad and his greatness to a generation of fans that hadn't seen him race or didn't understand why he was so loved or appreciated," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement (via USA Today).

The fans will now get a peek at the intimidator for who he was, away from the racetrack. Per reports, the final two episodes will premiere next Thursday, i.e., May 29.

