"Noah reminds me of Clint": Chase Briscoe elaborates on SHR teammate Noah Gragson's reminiscence to former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has compared newcomer Noah Gragson to former NASCAR Cup Series driver Client Bowyer.

As teams and drivers gear up for the 2024 season, Chase Briscoe recently discussed the prospects of a new-look Stewart-Haas line up that is preparing to tackle the challenges of Cup racing in the upcoming season.

With veteran driver Aric Almirola moving to the Xfinity Series and former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick hanging up his boots, the mantle now lies on the younger drivers.

Joining the ranks of Briscoe and Ryan Preece are Cup rookie Josh Berry and former Legacy Motor Club driver Noah Gragson. Gragson, in particular, is one driver that fans will be keeping a close eye on as the season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway.

Following a tumultuous period for the 25-year-old last season, which saw him getting suspended by NASCAR, Gragson will be aiming to right his wrongs as he pilots the No. 10 Ford Mustang for the Tony Stewart-owned outfit.

In a recent interview with Sportsnaut, Chase Briscoe likened Gragson to another former Stewart-Haas Racing driver. Comparing Noah Gragson to former Cup Series driver and commentator Clint Bowyer, Briscoe said:

"I keep telling people that Noah reminds me so much of Clint (Bowyer) so we’ve gone back to have a miniature version of Clint in the building again, which is like really good for our culture."

Noah Gragson "keeps it funny," states Chase Briscoe

Describing Gragson's personality, Briscoe mentioned, Briscoe added:

"Noah keeps it funny for sure. And even Josh (Berry), which has been really interesting because I didn’t know him well at all, but he has been super easy to get to know. I’m really excited to race with these guys."

Briscoe emphasized the importance of establishing smooth communication among the drivers. He said:

"It’ll be different when we start to race each other and that’s why it’s really important to get our communication down but it’s been smooth sailing this past month. I really think this season is going to be fun."

While last season saw the team emerge victorious in the Xfinity Series, recent years in the Cup Series have been difficult for SHR. The lineup of Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, and Noah Gragson would aim to reverse this trend and restore Stewart-Haas Racing to its former glory in the highest echelon of the sport.