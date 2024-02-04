“Nobody asked me” - Brad Keselowski opens up on not featuring in Netflix's 'NASCAR: Full Speed' docuseries 

Brad Keselowski's absence from the new Netflix docuseries on NASCAR does not seem to affect the Cup Series driver and team owner. One of the most talked-about topics in NASCAR circles, the series covers the 2023 Cup Series season of the sport. The streaming giant turned its focus on stock car racing last season after having produced many sports-themed documentaries in the past, with various forms of sports along the way.

NASCAR: Full Speed, as it is referred to, the five-episode-long series debuted on January 30, 2024, covering the postseason playoffs from last year. Netflix and the film crew asked various drivers to appear on the show in the form of interviews, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and a look into their personal lives.

While drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin gave Netflix access to their lives, Brad Keselowski was seemingly missing on screen. Elaborating on the reason why, the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner recently said he was never asked for the same (via Bob Pockrass):

"Nobody asked me but I understand they couldn't do everybody, so I'm not like angry about it. I think their program's going to be very successful and when it is, everybody will kind of get a turn. I didn't get the turn the first time, but I'm not bitter about it."

Meanwhile, NASCAR teams and drivers prepare to head to the 2.5-mile-long Daytona International Speedway for the 2024 running of the famed Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski lists out his goals for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

After qualifying for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the first time in three years, Cup Series driver and team owner Brad Keselowski seems to have his sights set for this year.

In a recent video shared by the #6 Ford Mustang driver himself on X, he detailed his 2024 goals for himself and his team as follows:

Win the 2024 Daytona 500 RFK Racing takes top 3 spot on pit road Qualify for the Final 4 round of the postseason playoffs.

It remains to be seen how many goals Keselowski, as a driver, and RFK Racing, as a team, can check off this season, heading into the famed Daytona 500 later this month.