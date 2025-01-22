“Nobody knows where trophy is”: Brad Keselowski narrates his ‘favorite trophy story’ that birthed Ford Motor Company 

NASCAR Cup Series driver and owner Brad Keselowski shared his favorite "trophy story" in a recent interview. The 2012 Cup Series champion recounted how Henry Ford won his first race and how it sparked the birth of Ford Motor Company.

On an episode of Dirty Mo Media's "Business of Motorsport," hosted by Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford was asked to share his favorite motorsports story. The Michigan native explained Ford, the founder of Ford Motor Company, was set to run his first career race in Detroit.

Hardly anyone knew who Ford was at the time, Keselowski noted, and added that there was a driver in the field, Alexander Winton, who was almost guaranteed to win. The 40-year-old said the race promoter was so confident in Winton winning, that he called him to ask what he wanted the trophy to be. Keselowski added:

Trending

"This guy is such a favorite that the promoter for the race calls him and says, 'Hey I got to make a trophy for this race. You're probably going to win it, what do you want the trophy to be?' The guy goes to his wife and says, 'Hey honey what do you want the trophy to be?' Because at that time, trophies were more like household items. She goes, 'I want a nice, crystal punch bowl set.'" (7:21 onwards)

Shockingly, Ford ended up upsetting Winton in the race and captured his first career win. Therefore, Ford was awarded the punch bowl set as a trophy to signify his win. Keselowski went on to say the punch bowl set was so significant that it sat in the Fords' house until the day they passed away. After the Fords passed, the punch bowl set was thrown out, unbeknowst of its significance.

"When the Fords passed away, they went through his house and cleaned it out and were like, 'We don't know what this stuff is.' They got rid of the punch bowl set," Brad Keselowski said. (8:13 onwards)

Keselowski finished by saying that trophy helped fund Ford Motor Company, thus making it worth millions of dollars. He added:

"It is, to me, the coolest motorsports trophy. This thing would be worth more than the Stanley Cup, because it's literally the birth of Ford Motor Company, was him winning that race." (8:53 onwards)

Brad Keselowski set for fourth season with RFK Racing

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will be Brad Keselowski's fourth year behind the wheel of the #6 RFK Racing Ford, a car he co-owns with longtime owner Jack Roush. RFK Racing also owns Chris Buescher's #17 Ford and Ryan Preece's #60 Ford.

In 2024, Keselowski snapped a three-year winless drought when he won at Darlington Raceway. The win qualified Keselowski for the playoffs but he was eliminated in the Round of 12.

Prior to RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski had spent 13 seasons with Team Penske. He won his first and only championship behind the wheel of the #2 Team Penske Dodge back in 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback