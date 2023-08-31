“Nobody was supposed to heal that fast”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reads the final article from his father’s rookie NASCAR season

"The Intimidator" is how the folks of NASCAR remember Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s father today. Often regarded as a phenomenon more significant than the sport itself, Dale Earnhardt was a driver who lived and breathed racing, as his fans know from the old days.

His son, Dale Jr., seems to have a treat for the fans from his father's glory days every time one seemingly forgets the great driver's NASCAR legacy. On a recent episode of his popular podcast on the Dirty Mo Media platform, the former Cup Series driver uncovered yet another piece of history from his father's racing days.

Earnhardt Jr. read another one of his father's articles from his rookie season in stock car racing on The Dale Jr. Download, looking back at how only "The Intimidator" could defy a human's healing capabilities.

He quoted his father's writing from the olden days and said:

"It wasn't any special miracle drug that helped me get over my injuries from the Pocono wreck. I wanted to get back in that racecar so bad I must have just psyched myself back to being healthy. My regular appointment wasn't until Thursday after the Southern 500 but I called my doctor and we moved it up to Tuesday. He checked the X-rays and shook his head. He told me nobody was supposed to heal that fast."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt was also a guest on the same episode of his podcast. She reacted to the anecdote from her father's racing days and said:

"Only him. Only he could psych himself back to being healthy."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s recent segment about his father on his podcast was a big hit amongst older fans of the sport. It reminded the long-time fans of Earnhardt Sr.'s capabilities and introduced the great driver to a newer, younger generation of fans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to produce Netflix series around the NASCAR playoffs

Former Cup Series driver and current Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be seen as the executive producer of an upcoming Netflix docuseries surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The series is rumored to consist of five episodes and is expected to debut in 2024.

Along with Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy will be co-producing the series. After the runaway success of the likes of Drive to Survive for F1, the initiative could reinvigorate the younger generation's interest in NASCAR.