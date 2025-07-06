“Nobody wants this garbage”: Fans react as NASCAR tests its EV prototype on the streets of Chicago 

NASCAR recently tested its ABB-backed EV prototype over the weekend on Chicago Street Course before the Xfinity Loop 110. The series has also run demonstration laps last season and this year, David Ragan, Rajah Caruth and Brent Crews completed exhibition laps across the 2.14‑mile Grant Park circuit.

Ad

While the prototype, developed in collaboration with NASCAR’s OEM partners is still in its testing phase, the street trials have invited backlash from several fans online.

NASCAR Xfinity Series' name sponsor shared a video of the EV prototype on X, writing:

"The future? The EV cars are certainly quieter around @NASCARChicago. 😅"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans shared their harsh opinions about the electric cars and called it the end of NASCAR.

"Nobody wants this garbage," a fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If that’s the future of NASCAR then that’s the end of NASCAR. How did the E series work for F1?" another questioned.

"If they move to EV, it will kill 50% of the reason why fans flock to see races. The noise and smell of fuel is something unique to our sport. Take that away and we got a remote control car race," another shared.

Ad

However, not all fans were dismissive. Some came to the car's defense.

"They're like big RC cars. I personally think that they are cool novelties. But I highly doubt they will replace the cup series in my lifetime," one fan wrote.

"I'll be the first to say I actually like how these sound, it’s futuristic almost. It doesn’t beat the sound of a V8, but it’s cool in its own right," another replied.

Ad

The Chicago tests are part of the ABB NASCAR Electrification Innovation Partnership and NASCAR's push toward net‑zero emissions by 2035. The initiative is meant to grow the sport’s electrification infrastructure and support energy education. Under the agreement, NASCAR and ABB will develop race vehicles and charging systems to bring electrified technologies into the spotlight.

"A demand that the consumers want" - NASCAR's electric vehicle project main development driver

NASCAR engineers behind the Next Gen car and the Garage 56 entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans crafted the EV. It was also speed tested in Charlotte, Martinsville, and Hickory last season.

Ad

David Ragan, who is the main development driver for NASCAR's electric project, explained that the move toward EV racing reflects growing consumer interest in electric cars.

"As the consumers start to buy more EVs, I think NASCAR sees a demand that the consumers want to see that car racing on the racetrack... There are more EVs that are driven to NASCAR races today than there were five years ago, and I would think in five more years, there's going to be a lot more," Ragan said (via Newsweek).

Ragan also tested Ford Performance’s all-electric Mach‑E NASCAR prototype at North Wilkesboro this May. He believes manufacturers will support EV races because they want to show off models they plan to sell and market to customers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.