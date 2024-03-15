The recent reports of NBC replacing their play-by-play announcer Rick Allen with Leigh Diffey haven't gone down well with NASCAR fans.

Sports Business Journal recently reported that NBC Sports could be making moves to replace long-time NASCAR commentator Rick Allen following the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

NBC, who are in a 50/50 deal with Fox Sports for NASCAR's broadcasting rights, will take over the airing duties later this year, covering the second half of the season. While their motives remain unclear, SBJ reports that Rick Allen might be on his way out of the NBC booth midway through the season, making way for former play-by-play commentator Diffey.

Allen, who joined NBC from Fox Sports in 2015, currently covers all three of NASCAR's national series races. Although reports suggest that the 54-year-old would continue his play-by-play commentating duties in the Xfinity Series, the reported move hasn't gone down well among motorsports enthusiasts.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their dissatisfaction with Leigh Diffey's capabilities. One user wrote:

"Nobody wants to listen to Leigh Diffey. He's annoying."

A second user commented:

"Ah, no they haven’t. Get rid of Dale Jr, bring in Leigh Diffey. Wow. What a coup. Glad I stopped watching."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote:

"What why would they do this I love Rick as a commentator"

Here are a few more fan reactions to Leigh Diffey reportedly replacing Rick Allen in the NBC NASCAR booth:

However, some fans were also in support of the move:

Leigh Diffey's broadcasting portfolio: From Formula One to the Olympics

Diffey currently serves as NBC's lead broadcaster for IndyCar coverage and has filled in for Allen during select Cup races in the past. His repertoire extends beyond IndyCar to include Formula One, MotoGP, Supercross, IMSA, and rallycross, showcasing a breadth of knowledge and expertise in the field.

Beyond motorsports, Diffey also worked on NBC's coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics, the 2016 Summer Olympics, and the 2018 Winter Olympics. He's also covered rugby, track and field events and athletics for NBC.

It has been reported by SBJ that Diffey could return to NBC's NASCAR booth during the August 18 Cup Series race at the Michigan International Speedway or the August 24 race at Daytona International Speedway.