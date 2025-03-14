"None of us could believe our eyes" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls the time he wowed an entire crowd with his karaoke skills

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed his first karaoke experience in a bar and the reaction from the crowd. During the latest episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast with his wife Amy, the NASCAR legend spoke about the time he went to a bar, performed karaoke publically for the first time, and won the whole crowd over.

Earnhardt Jr. said he and his wife visited a place named Bobby's Monkey Bar in Key West quite often. But on one occasion, he said he got drunk, to the point where he got up and picked Fine Young Cannibal's Good Thing to sing. He said,

"It's a song I like, but not something that's on my favorite playlist. But dude, I am not joking and Amy you back me up here, I get up there to sing this song and I'm instantly regretting this choice when I stand on stage."

This prompted Amy to claim that he didn't seem like he regretted it based on how he was dancing and working the stage at that moment.

She said it was 'amazing', and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 'drunk enough' to do it a few times instead of it being a one-man show or a one-time deal. He clarified that even though he's karaoked before in front of his friends and family, his Bobby's Monkey gig was the first time he'd done 'legit karaoke' at a bar.

"This is real deal holyfield karaoke and you're in Key West at Bobby's Monkey Bar, they don't, they don't let just, they they'll boo you off the stage. And I get done and this place started, they cheering and clapping, none of us could believe our eyes. We couldn't believe what we were seeing, not just Amy."

Amy added that her husband didn't do a bad job, and they couldn't believe how the whole situation happened in the way it did.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his guilty pleasure music in 2024

During an episode of the Dale Jr. Download in 2024, Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to a fan who wanted to know about his guilty pleasure music. He prefaced his response by mentioning that all the music that he likes and listens to, he isn't ashamed of it.

Having said that, he remarked that his fans would be surprised to know some of his preferences in music. He elaborated:

"Barry Manilow would be one that I would probably say. You know, you're not going to walk around bragging to your buddies saying 'Man I've been rocking Barry Manilow here lately, you ought to check it out' um that kind of stuff."

The former HMS driver said he's into Barry Manilow because of how nostalgic it makes him feel. Dale Earnhardt Jr. added that he used to see Manilow on TV when he was a little kid.

