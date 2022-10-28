North Wilkesboro marks 2023 NASCAR return with 5-day long All-Star Race week

The stage is set for an action-packed week of racing at NASCAR's historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. The governing body expanded its 2023 All-Star Race week to bring even more racing action and entertainment on the return of North Wilkesboro in 2023. As a part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season next year, the All-Star Race will now feature five days of on-track competition, two concerts, and throwback pricing on a variety of concessions.

According to a press release, the action will begin on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, with the addition of the CRA Super Late Model Series followed by the practice, qualifying, and feature races for both the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and CARS Pro Late Model on May 17th. There will be no on-track event on May 18th, but the Cup Series hauler parade and the Wilkes County Fan Fest will be conducted on that day.

The on-track competition continues from May 19th to 21st with CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series practice, qualifying, and race events.

In a press release, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said:

“Hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Our goal is to jam pack the entire week with great racing and entertainment for fans both on site and watching on FS1.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass All-Star week schedule. Only ticket for NASCAR is a full weekend ticket with cheapest at $299 and limit four per customer. Tickets to general public go on sale at noon on Wed Nov. 2. More details: All-Star week schedule. Only ticket for NASCAR is a full weekend ticket with cheapest at $299 and limit four per customer. Tickets to general public go on sale at noon on Wed Nov. 2. More details: https://t.co/j7BRLGsnGH

He continued, saying:

“Adding two days of late model racing to the calendar makes the week even more spectacular. We can’t wait to see which NASCAR drivers get behind the wheel mid-week before running for the big money on Sunday.”

Full five-day long schedule for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

Here’s the full weekend schedule for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro:

Tuesday, May 16th, 2023

CRA Super Late Model Series practice, qualifying, feature

CARS Late Model Stock Tour practice

Wednesday, May 17th, 2023

CARS Pro Late Model practice, qualifying, feature

CARS Late Model Stock Tour practice, qualifying, feature

Thursday, May 18th, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series hauler parade; Wilkes County Fan Fest

Friday, May 19th, 2023

Cup Series practice

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice

Concert with artist TBA

Saturday, May 20th, 2023

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and

Cup Series qualifying race

Concert with artist TBA

Sunday, May 21st, 2023

All-Star Open

All-Star Race

The schedule on Sunday, May 21st, will be completely focused on the Cup Series drivers. There will be two races, starting with the All-Star Open and disclosing the weekend with the All-Star Race.

Poll : 0 votes