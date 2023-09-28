North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-star race on 19 May 2024

NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have announced that the All-Star Race will make its return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024. The announcement follows closely on the heels of the news that the speedway will receive a substantial funding injection of $42 million from the latest state budget.

For nearly three decades, the Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted the annual event, from 1987 to 2019. NASCAR ventured to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 before moving to the Texas Motor Speedway for the next two years. The 1986 edition found its home at Atlanta Speedway.

However, winds of change have now steered the spotlight towards North Wilkesboro. The year 2023 witnessed a revival of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, breathing life back into the NASCAR Cup Series after a hiatus since 1996. Earlier this year, the All-Star Race took place on the historic track, with Kyle Larson clinching the victory.

The track is also one of the original eight that formed the bedrock of the Cup Series since its inaugural season in 1949. After being inactive for 27 years, North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the top flight of American stock car racing.

That happened thanks to a major outcry from fans and efforts from prominent figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr.

North Wilkesboro Speedway to also host NASCAR Truck Series

Fans can look forward to a trifecta of racing action over the weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway next season, as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is slated to be a feature on May 18.

Just a day before, on May 17, the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge will also put the spotlight on the unsung heroes of the sport.

Marcus Smith, the President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support received from NASCAR and FOX Sports in their collective endeavor to return the NASCAR All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro in 2024. Smith shared in an statement, as reported by Motorsport.com:

"We are very grateful that NASCAR and FOX Sports have supported our efforts to bring the NASCAR All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2024."

He continued:

"We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring back an international spotlight for the second consecutive year to North Wilkesboro and the great state of North Carolina."

With its storied history, the 2024 All-Star Race promises to be a landmark event come the next season as it returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway.