"Not deserved" - Ross Chastain determined for Talladega rebound after disappointment over Texas spin-bump incident

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain expressed disappointment over his final-lap crash at Texas having won the second stage of the race, yet not finishing it.

Starting the race in 12th place, Chastain built up progressively, leading the race later and winning the second stage. He still looked quite strong in the final few laps. On the second-last lap, Denny Hamlin crashed into the wall before Chase Elliott could take the white flag, so the race was restarted in overtime.

On the final lap, Ross Chastain was sitting comfortably in second position before William Byron turned him around. He spun and did not finish the race, despite being competitive throughout the race.

Chastain took to social media to express his feelings after the race. He also mentioned that he was satisfied with the pace his #1 Chevy had.

"Definitely not the result our @wwexgroup team deserved but really happy with our speed. Phil called another great race to get a stage win and we were in a position to go for it at the end. Love the fight our @teamtrackhouse group has right now, we’re ready for Talladega!" he said.

Ross Chastain is looking forward to the race at Talladega which is next on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, scheduled for April 21st.

William Byron talks about the Ross Chastain incident: "I don't want to do that to anyone"

If he finished the race, this would have been Ross Chastain's best finish of the season so far. He hasn't performed too well at the top, with only four top-ten finishes. His best result came in Las Vegas when he finished fourth.

William Byron, who has already won three races this season, didn't seem too happy after the finish at Texas. When asked about the incident involving Chastain, he called it "racing," but also stated that he wouldn't "do that to anyone."

"I don’t want to do that to anyone,” NASCAR quoted him. “But I was just far enough inside that that I was there. I had a run, and it’s the last lap. We always race really well, so I don’t want to do that to him. Unfortunately just kind of came together there."

"Nothing you can really do about that. It’s just racing. I had a run, and I was there, and it happened."

This was Chastain's first stage win of the season, but with the DNF, he dropped three places in the championship and now stands 11th with 247 points.

