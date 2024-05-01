“Not even close”: Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman’s Darlington schemes win over NASCAR fans

The much-awaited NASCAR throwback weekend will run during the Goodyear 400 weekend, from May 10-12 and Hendrick Motorsports paint schemes have already secured their place within the fanbase's hearts.

It's been nearly a decade since the throwback weekends became a thing in NASCAR when the renowned Southern 500 was resurrected in 2015 during the Labor Day weekend. Since then, every year, during race weekends at Darlington Raceway, the motorsports fraternity displays classic paint schemes to bring back the traditional touch for a couple of days.

To pay tribute to the root of several legendary drivers, team owners, and many people affiliated with NASCAR, the current year's theme will be 'Celebrate our Roots through Grassroots Racing.'

Days ahead of the nostalgic event, CORE Racing Xfinity Champion Joey Stone handpicked all the HMS cars except William Byron's as it's yet to be announced. Moreover, he declared the North Carolina-based outfit's paint schemes the winner days before the weekend.

Alex Bowman's #48 Chevy will adorn legendary Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson's paint scheme. Next is Chase Elliott, whose #9 Chevy will be wrapped under Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2014 throwback paint scheme. Kyle Larson's #5 Chevrolet paint scheme has gone deeper into the past and will be seen underneath Terry Labonte's throwback scheme.

Sharing his picks, Stone wrote (via X):

"Hendrick Motorsports won Throwback Weekend by a mile. It’s not even close. Byron’s hasn’t been announced but it looks to be Jeff Gordon’s 2009 DuPont ride. 🔥"

The fans were quick to take note of the memorable paint schemes that the Hendrick Motorsports driver will be donning and reactions started pouring in. Seeing Labonte's paint scheme on #5, one fan reminisced on their past when they used to visit the racetrack with their father and commented:

"That no. 5 brought back so many memories for me, bring with my Dad at the track. ❤️‍🩹"

One fan proposed their hypothetical idea concerning William Byron's #24 Chevy and wrote:

"Ik it’s not gonna happen, but I would LOVE a Byron T-Rex throwback with Raptor as the sponsor."

One fan ran on the speculation made by the CORE Racing Xfinity Champion and commented:

"Gordon's 2009 ride would officially make me feel old. I remember that like yesterday"

A fan favored Kyle Larson's paint scheme and wrote:

"Larsons is the only one really worth the hype."

This fan delved deeper into the details and listed the year of the paint schemes, adding:

"You got a little bit of everything, 1990s, 2006, 2011, and 2014'

Another fan believed that the #5 Chevy was the best one and wrote:

"Only the 5 wins"

Darlington Raceway President claims the theme is the "lifeblood" of NASCAR throwback weekend

President Josh Harris highlighted the importance of grassroots racing as the theme for the 2024 Throwback Weekend. The 10th edition of the event will span across all NASCAR series; the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series.

The first day of the weekend will begin with the Truck Series race on May 10, at 7.30 PM ET. The Xfinity cars will compete on the 1.366-mile track on May 11, with the race slated to begin at 1.30 PM ET. The Goodyear 400 Cup Series race at 3 PM ET will round up the last day, paying tribute to the origins of grassroots racing.

Speaking about the theme being "lifeblood" of the weekend, Darlington Raceway President said (as quoted by Jayski):

"We’re honored to continue the tradition of hosting NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend in the spring. Grassroots racing is the lifeblood of our sport, and providing our industry with a chance to pay tribute to their grassroots origin story acknowledges the importance that it plays in the past, present and future of NASCAR.”