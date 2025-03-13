"Not going to have the same motivation": Kevin Harvick worried for Christopher Bell's 2025 campaign despite the JGR star being 'lights out' 

Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on Christopher Bell's start to the 2025 season. The JGR driver won his third race in a row last Sunday at Phoenix, following his wins at COTA and Atlanta.

Speaking about this on the recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick stated what worries him about Bell's start to 2025. He admitted that the #20 team was 'dangerous,' but what worried him was Bell's complacency setting in later because of the early success.

"The only thing that worries me at this point is just so much success in the beginning of the year that they aren’t working, you know, they’re not going to have that same motivation that some of the guys that are not there will to gain that edge as they go through the year. But right now? They are lights out,” Harvick said.

Harvick mentioned how Bell was in a different spot at JGR in the last few years because of his confidence. But now, he believes the driver would be the growing leader of the organization, having won the last five races for JGR.

The former SHR driver claimed that Bell has announced himself as a championship favorite for 2025, given the variety of tracks he won at. Harvick added that Bell would get more confident and mature, and with the team having continuity, all of it would become a factor in him winning a championship.

"A lot of those guys have won championships, whether it was with Kyle Busch or whatnot. So, it’s a very experienced veteran group of guys, top to bottom," Harvick's co-host, Katelyn Vincie, added.

Kevin Harvick shares his take on Denny Hamlin's situation at JGR

While Kevin Harvick deemed Christopher Bell as the growing leader of JGR, he also shared his take on the veteran, Denny Hamlin. The #11 driver, who has tasted enormous success with JGR, hasn't won a race since Dover in April 2024. Along with that, his four results this season have included only one top 5 finish and one top 10 finish.

Sharing his thoughts on Hamlin's situation, Kevin Harvick said on Happy Hour that he can relate to his former rival.

"When that number is clicking down and you're going through another race that you had an opportunity to win, it's not always 'we have next year.' And Denny’s running out of opportunities to not only win a championship but to win races, and he wants to win races," Harvick said.

Harvick emphasized that Hamlin was still capable of winning races, adding that the #11 driver winning the race would've 'quieted all the noise' around him. Having said that, he added that Hamlin didn't have a winning car at Phoenix.

