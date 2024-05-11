"Not letting outside noise distract us" - Focused Noah Gragson remains undeterred by SHR's downsizing rumors

Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver Noah Gragson, who recently had three consecutive top-ten finishes, is gearing up for Sunday's race at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 10 Ford driver is all pumped for the upcoming Goodyear 400 on May 12 in Darlington, South Carolina despite the possibility of lingering rumors of SHR downsizing its organization. The team could potentially sell its four-car charter and go for two cars in 2025 to maintain a sustainable structure in their org. This rumor has been gaining steam amid declining performance and the end of the partnership agreement with Ford by the end of the season.

The 25-year-old SHR driver, in a conversation with Frontsrtech, talked about the looming uncertainty of the future of SHR and how he is unaffected by the same.

"We're just trying to stick to what we know and work hard and prepare for each and every weekend. It's obviously a lot of that going on right now but we feel like if we can keep on doing our job as a group, there's so hopefully the opportunity for us," Gragson said.

The #10 Ford driver also credited his team for his recent top-ten finishes. He has one top-five finish and as many top-10s as the rest of SHR teammates, 5 after 12 starts in the 2024 season.

"I'm so thankful and grateful for the #10 team, our group of guys on this team. It worked so hard and unfortunate to be a part of it so, you know, we're not letting outside noise distract us, we're just focused on the goal ahead and, sticking to the plan and keeping our standards," Gragson added.

Noah Gragson set to add Xfinity and ARCA to the 2024 schedule

Noah Gragson will venture into the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series for Rette Jones Racing (RJR) as their part-time driver for the #30 Ford in the 2024 season.

RJR is a team formed with a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson is set to pilot the #30 Ford in four races in the Xfinity Series later this season. The first race will be on May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, followed by Nashville Superspeedway on June 29, Michigan International Speedway on August 17, and finally Darlington Raceway on August 31.

Apart from that, Gragson is set to compete in two ARCA Menards races for RJR, first on June 7 at Sonoma Raceway in the ARCA Menards Series West Race and then on September 13 at Watkins Glen.