"Not making the same difference": NASCAR influencer makes his case on “important asset” Rodney Childers after Spire exit

Veteran crew chief Rodney Childers, who joined Spire Motorsports ahead of the 2025 season (following the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing), has parted ways with the team. Famous YouTuber and NASCAR enthusiast Eric Estepp broke down the news in one of his latest videos.

It is perhaps safe to say that Childers has underperformed in recent years. He went from winning nine races in 2020 to winning zero just the following year. Reflecting on the same in his video, Estepp said (2:25),

“Rodney Childers, we have to be honest, is not the dynamic, game-changer he was 10 years ago. I think it's safe to say that many, including myself, have probably slightly overrated Rodney Childers in recent years.”

Over seven seasons, from 2014 to 2020, Rodney Childers won 35 races with Kevin Harvick (at SHR), making the championship four on five occasions. But since 2020, Childers has been able to deliver only two wins as a crew chief.

“He's not making the same difference he used to,” Estepp continued (3:06). “I don't think Rodney Childers is as valuable now as he used to be, but he's still an important asset to any team.”

As of now, it’s not clear if the departure was Childers’ decision or Spire’s. That being said, it comes weeks after Robert Smith (car chief) exited the team and joined Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup roster instead. Notably, Smith and Childers used to be colleagues at Stewart-Haas.

Rodney Childers explains his sudden exit from Spire Motorsports

Rodney Childers took to X, revealing the reason behind the mid-season shift. The partnership between him and the No. 7 team was just not working for both parties, according to the 48-year-old.

“I know this is a shock,” Childers’ statement read. “But also know that not everything works out perfect all the time. That’s how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn’t working for either of us.”

Nine races into the season, things started to seem like an uphill battle for Childers, as well as Justin Haley, driver of the No. 7 Spire Chevy. As of today, Haley sits 23rd on points, with an average finish of 20.2, one top-10 (Homestead), and no wins.

It’s not clear where Childers’ next stop is going to be. The Mooresville native wrote in his statement,

“For me, I’m going to take a little time. Focus on the important things like my family and friends. And honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next. I know the man above will lead me in a direction that is best for me."

Up next is the Jack Link’s 500, scheduled for April 27 at Talladega Superspeedway. The 188-lap event will be televised on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

