“Not with a midget”: Kyle Busch admits to ‘very limited’ experience ahead of Chili Bowl debut

Kyle Busch took part in the Tulsa Shootout for the first time in 2021 and has been hooked on it since then. This means the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion knows his way around the Tulsa Expo Raceway. However, his experience with midgets is limited.

While speaking with Matthew Dillner of FloRacing, Busch revealed his mindset ahead of his debut in this year’s Chili Bowl Nationals. He said:

“With the track, I would say yeah, I got a good sense of the track running the Tulsa Shootout for the last couple of years and being a part of that an four different classes a couple times so...enough seat time at least. But not with a midget. My midget experience is very limited so not a whole lot with that.”

Busch did not opt for one of the 400 cars that get tabbed every year to compete at the Tulsa Expo. He decided to build his midget instead and hired Al Scroggins, a well-known dirt-racing crew chief.

“He has been in this world for so long and knows everything and so much about these cars,” Busch said of Scroggins (via NASCAR). “He has worked with some of the top tier talent that has been through the midget ranks.”

But winning is not what Busch looks forward to. In another interview with FloRacing from a few days back, Busch said he was there to have fun.

“No expectations. I’m not here to be Kyle Larson or an Emerson Axsom or anybody that comes out here and lights the world on fire,” he explained (0:36).

Busch is about a month away from resuming his duties as a full-time Cup Series driver. He has been a regular face in the series for over two decades. 2025 will mark his second season with Richard Childress Racing.

The Las Vegas native is currently on a winless streak. His last win came on June 4, 2023, in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Notably, it was his third victory in his 15th start with Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch reflects on lone win of 2024 with a touch of humor

Kyle Busch did not win a Cup race last year, but it’s not that he remained entirely winless. Busch won the Wing Micro Sprint championship at Millbridge Speedway, Salisbury, North Carolina. On the other hand, his son, Brexton, won in the Restricted Micro category.

Moments after his winning bid, Busch tweeted:

“I did win something in 2024, the Wing Micro championship at Millbridge. And it made me feel great!!”

“Jokes aside I had fun racing with Brex on Wednesday, and can’t wait to do more of that this summer. Thanks for @Lucas_Oil, @d1driven, Lineman, Guhl, and everyone else!” Kyle Busch added.

But Kyle Busch did win a pair of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2024, one at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the other at Texas Motor Speedway. He holds the record for the most wins in the Truck Series (66).

