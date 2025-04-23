“Not by mistake”: Kenny Wallace shares his thoughts on Dale Jr. and Cleetus McFarland’s collaboration

Kenny Wallace, the NASCAR legend, recently shared his thoughts on a possible collaboration between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Cleetus McFarland on X. The two were touted by an X user to collaborate for a race where Cleetus may drive a JR Motorsports car in the Xfinity Series.

This is not the first time that the idea of the two collaborating has been touted and realised. In April 2025, Dale Jr. teamed up with Cleetus for a detailed lap around the Talladega Superspeedway. In the practice, Dale provided Cleetus with expert advice on qualifying, pit strategy, and managing the unique driving lines of the iconic track as Cleetus was preparing for his ARCA Menards Series race at the track. The video can be seen below.

During their collaboration at Talladega, Earnhardt Jr. drove Cleetus’ “Dale Truck,” a drag racing truck inspired by Dale Jr.’s iconic paint scheme, down the Talladega Superstretch, where he performed burnouts.

Kenny Wallace pointed out that the Xfinity Series ratings are higher than the previous iterations of the competition on X.

"WHY are the TV ratings SO BIG this year for @NASCAR_Xfinity?"

To which one of the users replied:

"On one station, cars race better than Cup. Wait till Cletus drives one of Jr’s cars. Ratings will be nuts."

Kenny Wallace showered excitement over the idea and said that them together won’t be “by mistake”:

"Cletus and @DaleJr in @Nascar right now is not by mistake"

Kenny Wallace enjoyed an impressive and lengthy career as a NASCAR driver, spending over 25 years on the track. He kicked off his NASCAR journey at the 1988 Martinsville Speedway event in the Xfinity Series. Just a year later, this proud Missouri native snagged the NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year Award. Looking at his Xfinity Series stats, he racked up nine wins, 66 top-five finishes, and 173 top-ten finishes across 547 races. In the Cup Series, he participated in 344 races, where he achieved six top-five and 27 top-ten finishes.

His best season was in 1999, finishing 22nd overall. A three-time winner of the Most Popular Driver award in the Xfinity Series, he transitioned to a role as a NASCAR analyst after hanging up his racing helmet, lending his expertise to NASCAR RaceDay and co-hosting Late Shift on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kenny Wallace comforts actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz amid NASCAR struggles

Kenny Wallace reached out to comfort Frankie Muniz, offering words of caution and encouragement amid his struggles. Wallace’s advice underscored the mental and emotional demands of professional racing, warning Muniz to “be careful, young man” and reminding him that perseverance and self-care are critical in the face of adversity.

“Your life will not change. Until you change your life” AND “Be careful young man. Competition will kill you". @frankiemuniz and it was good to meet you at @Rockingham1965 😁❤️💯🏁

Muniz described the physical toll of wrestling the truck without power steering as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” even sustaining a ripped hole in his hand during the ordeal. Despite a promising start to the season with a top-ten finish at Daytona, Muniz has faced a string of mechanical failures and bad luck, leading him to express on social media that he is “at a new low” mentally and emotionally, and feeling “oddly cursed” after nearly two years of setbacks

