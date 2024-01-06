Not NASCAR, Tony Stewart names his favorite racing equipment and track

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has revealed his favorite racetrack and the car he loves to drive the most.

Stewart, a three-time Cup champion as a driver and once as an owner, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and a motorsports legend, has competed across various racing disciplines throughout his long-spanning career. The 52-year-old driver, now semi-retired, got his first taste of victory as a Midget driver.

Tony Stewart won the United States Auto Club (USAC) Rookie of the Year award in 1991, the USAC National Midget Series championship twice in 1994 and 1995, and the USAC Silver Crown Series championship in 1995. He also became the first driver to complete the USAC triple crown, and, as a result, was inducted into the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame early on in his career in 2001.

While Stewart's career soon took off in NASCAR, where he'd go on to win three Cup championships as a driver, Midgets, and Sprint Car racing still hold a special place in his heart. The Indiana native continued to make frequent appearances in the USAC National Midgets races and has 27 wins in the event to his name.

Stewart has also solidified himself as a legend in Sprint Car racing and the dirt tracks. He has competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals event 14 times, having won the title twice in his career. He also made the Saturday A-Main 12 times and was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2022.

In a recent video posted by @TSRnitro on X, where Tony Stewart revealed his favorite racing vehicle and racetrack, it did not come as a surprise for many fans. He said:

"My all time favorite car is still a Midget and my favorite place to run a Midget is still the Chili Bowl. I mean that track is suited perfectly for those cars and creates a lot of excitement and when your cars ride, it is a blast around there. So, still my favorite car and my favorite track."

Tony Stewart speaks on the qualities of the young SHR roster

As the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season came to an end, two of Stewart-Haas Racing's four drivers, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola, bid farewell to the team. While Harvick hung up his boots, Almirola transitioned to the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis.

With that, the SHR camp has witnessed a revamp. Rookie driver Josh Berry is set to replace Harvick, whereas 25-year-old Noah Gragson makes his Cup Series return after his previous controversy and subsequent suspension.

With two veterans stepping away from the team, a revamped SHR squad prepares to enter the Cup Series next season, a situation which might turn the tide around for Tony Stewart's team, taking into account their recent failures in the Cup Series.

Stewart highlighted the positive aspects of having a younger roster, emphasizing their hunger, passion, and desire. He said (via Stewart-Haas Racing's official X handle):

"I think the most bada** thing about our current roster racers is, they are young, they are hungry. They want to make their mark on the sport. All four of these guys – they have passion, they have desire, they have the drive, and they have the skills to get the job done. It’s just a matter of putting in the whole package together for them."

It remains to be seen if a new-look Stewart-Haas Racing can return to its former glory in 2024.

