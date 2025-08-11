"Not racing with d*ckheads would certainly help": Kyle Busch left fuming after Ross Chastain-Denny Hamlin move derailed No. 8's Watkins Glen momentum

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently slammed fellow drivers Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain for their move that derailed his run at Watkins Glen. The 90-lap Go Bowling at Watkins Glen International was held on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Ad

Busch had a decent start at the 220.5-mile lap race and began from fifth place behind Ross Chastain. With a best time of 72.14 seconds and a top speed of 122.25 mph, Busch was 0.18 seconds behind the pole sitter, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. However, he lost his lead early in the race and wrapped up stage one of the race in P15.

Following the same pace, Kyle Busch fell multiple spots and finished stage two in P27. Furthermore, he had a heated moment with Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain in the final stage. During turn seven on lap 45 of the 90-lap race, Chastain dove on the inside, making things three-wide and sending Busch sideways. Following the same, Denny Hamlin clipped Busch, ending his momentum and pushing him further sideways towards the outside walls. However, the driver got straightened out, slowing down the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver and falling out of the top ten.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Lee Spencer shared the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's thoughts on X:

Lee Spencer @CandiceSpencer "Not racing with dickheads would certainly help," responds @KyleBusch when the team asks what they can do to help @RCRracing @WGI #NASCAR P28

Ad

After getting spun out, Kyle Busch finished the 90-lap race in P22, followed by Denny Hamlin in P25. Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain just made it into the top ten drivers and wrapped up the race in P10. Furthermore, Shane van Gisbergen took home his fourth win of this season.

“I think it's a culture problem": Kyle Busch got candid about NASCAR's declining popularity

NASCAR has been making efforts to expand the sport's reach among the younger generation. Recently, the stock car racing association introduced the in-season Bracket Challenge to make stock car racing more engaging, and the governing body also added new racetracks. However, the sport isn't as popular as it was nearly two decades ago.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion stated:

“I think it's a culture problem, and I say that in regard to the world culture. In the '80s and '90s, you had a bunch of Hot Rod guys who were cool with souping up their 1970s, 1980s street rods. A lot of those guys are aged out.

Ad

Busch believes the problem is that the younger generation does not have as many fans of the sport as the previous generation did, when parents would bring their kids to the race tracks.

“No offense, but we just stood outside, right? It's 90-something degrees outside. Who wants to sit in metal bleachers under the sun for three hours? If you're out there, God bless you. More power to you. I appreciate that,” Busch added.

That being said, only two races are left before the 2025 playoffs begin, and Kyle Busch has yet to secure a win this season to land a spot in the playoffs. He has been on a winless streak since 2023 and also missed out on the 2024 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.