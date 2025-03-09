“Not repeating last weekend, guys”: RFK Racing shares cheeky insight after Brad Keselowski’s unfortunate COTA race incident

NASCAR driver and team owner Brad Keselowski is staying hydrated ahead of the Cup Series race today at Phoenix Raceway. The RFK Racing No. 6 Ford driver had a rough time at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last weekend after his cooling suit stopped working.

With the Shriners Children's 500 set to begin at 2:40 pm CT at Phoenix, RFK Racing shared a picture of Brad Keselowski sipping water on X and wrote:

"Brad’s not repeating last weekend, guys😂"

Keselowski managed to finish 15th after fighting extreme temperatures in the Texas heat. However, after the race, he needed medical help and was taken to the infield care center and given IV fluids. The team also shared an update on Keselowski after the incident on Sunday.

"After his cool suit failed during today’s race, [Brad Keselowski] went to the infield care center to get some IV fluids. Can confirm he is feeling much better now," RFK Racing wrote on X.

Brad Keselowski is currently 26th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 43 points. Teammate Chris Buescher finished in seventh place last Sunday at Circuit of the Americas and is in 11th spot with 77 points and two top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, Ryan Preece, who joined RFK Racing this year, is also struggling in 30th after getting involved in a car crash at the season-opening Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, William Byron leads the standings with Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick. Christopher Bell stands in fourth place after two consecutive wins at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and Ambetter Health 400.

"Thought I’d try something new to stay cool this weekend" - Brad Keselowski on new cool suit for Phoenix

Brad Keselowski finished fourth at the Shriners Children's 500 last year, his only top-5 finish at the Phoenix Raceway since 2022. Keselowski will return to the 1-mile (1.609 km) dogleg oval track in Avondale with his crew chief from Team Penske, Jeremy Bullins.

However, after being treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration last weekend, Keselowski joked about staying cool at Phoenix on X and wrote:

"Thought I’d try something new to stay cool this weekend."

Keselowski competed the last NASCAR Cup season in 13th position, overall and had one win at Darlington, where he broke a 110-race winless streak. He was knocked out of the playoffs in the Round of 16.

The former NASCAR Cup champion joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in 2022 as a driver and co-owner. He welcomed Ryan Preece to drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang this season with a leased charter from Rick Ware Racing. Preece debuted for the team at Daytona and was placed 33rd at COTA last Sunday.

