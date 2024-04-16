"Not saying it was great, but it’s better" - Chase Elliott cautiously praises Texas Motor Speedway after triumph

Chase Elliott wasn't convinced that there's been enough change at Texas Motor Speedway to regard it as something great.

The Texas Motor Speedway has received a lot of criticism from many, including drivers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott won the Cup Series event at the Texas Motor Speedway, which is his first race win since October 2022.

Elliott was asked in his post-race press conference whether his thoughts on the track changed after his win

The 28-year-old responded by saying that the tire during the race was an improvement and it was fun because of the little falloff. Because of that, Elliott claimed that the tires were "more of a factor" which led to the race being as good as it was.

"I’m not saying it was great, but it’s better than it has been, at least from my vantage point. I could be totally off base. When you watch something from the outside, it can look different. From where I was sitting, it seems like tires were a little more of a factor, and that’s a good thing," Elliott explained.

Chase Elliott's teammate Kyle Larson wants NASCAR to "demolish" Texas Motor Speedway

In September 2022, Texas Motor Speedway played host to one of the most memorable NASCAR Cup races in recent memory. However, it wasn't for a good reason.

This is because throughout the race, many drivers suffered blown tires and terrible fates. Almost all major drivers including Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and more had incidents during the race which ended up frustrating even the most calm drivers in the garage.

“I would like them to demolish this place and then start over from scratch," Kyle Larson claimed.

Ryan Blaney was of the opinion that Texas Motor Speedway used to be an amazing racetrack, one that they'ved now lost after constant changes to the track.

Denny Hamlin believed that NASCAR "tried to get creative" with Texas to build something different. But somehow they ended up witha design that doesn't match to what they do in the races. Last year, Hamlin claimed that he has no clue where they can go with Texas after SMI "went rogue" and redesigned it. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver added that SMI didn't ask anybody about the redesign and instead, "just did it."

But despite this being back in 2022, and despite there being major room for improvement on NASCAR's front regarding Texas Motor Speedway, not many people are going to be talking about the racetrack and it's shortcomings as of now.

Because the talk of the town is the sports' most popular driver, Chase Elliott finally being a race-winner again after a period of going winless for 42 races.

