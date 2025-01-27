"Not setting a good standard": Dale Earnhardt Jr. playfully calls out Brad Keselowski's spotter for being late on DJD podcast shoot

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called out Brad Keselowski's spotter TJ Majors for being absent during the Dale Jr. Download podcast's shoot, which was supposed to take place on Monday. Majors has become a regular face at Dale Jr.'s DJD podcast of late, but as he was absent despite "three" texts, Earnhardt Jr. playfully called him out on X.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dale Jr Download is one of the most renowned NASCAR-related podcasts available online that provides fans with their daily NASCAR staples. Dale Jr. hosts the podcast along with TJ Majors, Freddie Kraft, and numerous other renowned names in the stock car fraternity.

Seeing that Majors was late for the podcast shoot, Earnhardt Jr. and his team took no time to call out Keselowski's spotter on the micro-blogging site. They wrote on Majors' ordeal from Dirty Mo Media's official X account.

"Just show up whenever works best for you, @Tjmajors... The @DaleJr Download's off to a hot start - coming your way later today!" read the caption.

This was not all, as the NASCAR Hall of Famer took the matter into his own hands, and had this to say about his former spotter in the Cup Series:

"Yeah, TJ is not here. Three different times where we said Monday, Monday, Monday. He obviously doesn't read his text messages. I wonder why he's not taking this podcast very seriously, what's going on? Not, not setting a good standard here."

Interestingly, Majors did not shy away from sharing his response. He quote-tweeted the post, and wrote:

"I promise you this will come back to haunt you. Network cable and all."

TJ Majors is an American former stock car driver. He raced in the NASCAR Goody's Dash Series in 2003 and racked up eight race entries to his name. He is currently working as the spotter for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's co-owner Brad Keselowski.

Before he arrived at RFK Racing, the 45-year-old worked with renowned NASCAR teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and Brandonbilt Motorsports.

TJ Majors the latest addition to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast after Brett Griffin's exit

TJ Majors, spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed that Brad Keselowski's spotter TJ Majors will be a major member of the podcast under Dirty Mo Media in the 2025 NASCAR season. This has come after famed names Brett Griffin and Mike Davis exited the show earlier.

Speaking about this, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver said on the "Dirty Air" episode of Dirty Mo Media:

"TJ Majors was in the show a lot, towards the back-end of last year and he will be joining me on Tuesdays. I've kind of been looking for somebody to join me at the table since Mike (Davis) went to focus more on the business side of Dirty Mo Media."

"God, I've been looking for somebody like Mike to go back and forth with. Me and TJ ... we can banter, and argue, and give each other a hard time, which I think is a lot of fun. He's fun to give a hard time to," he added.

Away from his digital world, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is gearing up to enter the 2025 Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier. The defending Xfinity Series champion will be behind the wheel of the #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway in February.

