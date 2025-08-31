"Not something that I was thrilled about": Kyle Larson pinpoints "shorter, flatter" tracks as challenges ahead of NASCAR playoffs

Kyle Larson admitted to a potential weak spot with 'shorter, flatter tracks' in the playoffs. He acknowledged that venues like World Wide Technology Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway remain challenges but was also confident of his team's progress on such tracks.

On tracks like New Hampshire and the Gateway, drivers rely on braking, throttle control, and mechanical grip instead of aero and downforce-heavy setups. Banking allows cars to carry speed through corners, and without them, drivers often fight for traction and end up with tire wear.

Hendrick Motorsports has historically been good at aero-dependent intermediates. Notably, Larson took five of his ten wins during his title-winning year at Intermediates. Reflecting on the same, Larson shared a positive outlook on his chances.

"I think still the shorter, flatter tracks (are potential weaknesses), so seeing Gateway and New Hampshire in the playoffs is not something that I was thrilled about. But I do think we’ve made our package better on that style of track," he said via NASCAR.com

"I look at Iowa, we were fast and (Hendrick Motorsports teammate) William (Byron) won. Chase (Elliott) was fast. Alex (Bowman) was fast. When we went to Richmond, we were all really good again......I do think we’ve gotten our cars better on those places, but we still need to probably be better," he added.

Kyle Larson enters the playoffs with two consecutive sixth-place results at Daytona and Richmond, giving him valuable momentum after a middling summer stretch. To his credit, Larson also stands atop the playoff standings with a 26-point cushion that can absorb any blows from WWT Raceway or New Hampshire.

Sunday's Cook Out 500 at Darlington Raceway promises to be a favorable stop for Larson as well. The 367-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, August 31 at 6 PM ET.

Kyle Larson believes drivers are calmer during the playoffs

In a press conference ahead of the first playoff race, Kyle Larson offered an alternate perspective on the season ahead. He explained how drivers are more cautious to avoid at costly mistakes that may end their day early.

Making the playoffs can be a desperate bid for many, but Larson suggests that the overall tone shifts once the post-season gets underway,

"I feel like the racing has always calmed down a little bit once you get to the playoffs because everybody's so conscious of, like, finishing and trying to just get the best finish possible that day," he said via Youtube/ Frontstretch. [2:22 onwards]

Kyle Larson explained that the non-qualified drivers provide a bit more breathing space for the playoff contenders. Nonetheless, he insisted the field is still 'ultra aggressive'.

The 31-year-old will also enjoy the support of his teammates, who've all qualified for the playoffs. Alex Bowman secured his berth thanks to Larson and Elliott's late-race move at Daytona that prevented a new winner.

