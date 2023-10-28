"Not sure what it's gonna do": NASCAR crew chiefs on unpredictable race-day conditions as temperatures expected to soar in Martinsville

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series penultimate race at the Martinsville Speedway, the spotlight isn't just on the six drivers battling for their spot in the championship four. Weather forecasts have indicated that temperature will be a game-changer in this weekend's high-stakes race.

With two pivotal positions in the final four still up for grabs, the Martinsville showdown promises to be a thrilling affair. However, climatic conditions are poised to play an influential role.

The mercury is set to soar at the traditionally slippery Martinsville track, throwing a curveball at crew chiefs and drivers alike. These NASCAR experts, via Autoweek, have emphasized the criticality of track position.

For those six drivers eyeing a championship berth, qualifying in the top 10 is deemed indispensable. Scott Graves, the crew chief for Chris Buescher, expressed a level of uncertainty regarding tire behavior in these unforeseen conditions. He admitted:

“Not really sure exactly what it’s [tire] gonna do.”

Rudy Fugle, the crew chief for William Byron, voiced a sentiment shared by many of his peers, saying:

“I don’t know that you’re going to come from the 20s and win the race.”

Billy Scott, the strategist behind Tyler Reddick, pointed out that the heightened temperatures will undoubtedly impact the track's rubber buildup during the event.

“That will change the balance [of the car] from what we’re used to,” Scott explained.

Martinsville's unique characteristics further compound the challenge. Unlike other tracks, aero dynamics take a back seat here.

"At a place like Martinsville, the aero stuff comes less into play," Scott observed.

Drivers have the ability to shift and regain momentum even if things go awry mid-corner. The tire, however, might not be a panacea for the complexities posed by this track.

Jonathan Hassler, overseeing Ryan Blaney's campaign, anticipates a noticeable increase in rubber on the track compared to recent years.

"You’ve got to more or less miss the corner to get a bumper on somebody else,” Hassler emphasized.

What does the weather forecast look like heading into the NASCAR races in Martinsville?

Turning attention to the weather forecast, it's evident that the elements will be a significant factor in this high-stakes race.

The forecast for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 race indicates mostly sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 83 degrees. Winds are projected at 5 to 10 mph with a lowly 5% chance of precipitation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, fans can expect sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high of 82°F and a low of 58°F. The winds are projected to be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with a mere 5% chance of rain.

With Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell having secured their spots in the grand finale, six drivers will be competing for the two vacant spots.

William Byron of Joe Gibbs Racing and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske remain positioned above the cutline in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings. They are the favorites to qualify for the Championship race in Phoenix.