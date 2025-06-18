"Not sure we’re on the same page": Carson Hocevar calls out fans for defending his Mexico City remarks amid Spire Motorsports penalty 

After wrapping up the Mexico City race, NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar was penalized by his team, Spire Motorsports. The team internally disciplined Hocevar with a massive penalty for his inappropriate comments about Mexico on his Twitch stream ahead of the race.

On his stream on Friday, the Spire Motorsports driver opened up about the issues with the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race and shared his experience. He noted that Mexico was "such a s**hole" on his stream, and fans were furious. Following his inappropriate comment, Hocevar apologized publicly and called out his fans for supporting his statement.

Reflecting on the incident, Spire Motorsports took disciplinary measures and imposed a hefty $50,000 penalty on Carson Hocevar. The amount will be donated equally among three organizations that serve Mexican communities. The list includes Cruz Roja Mexicana (Mexican Red Cross), Un Kilo de Ayuda, and Fondo Unido México (United Way Mexico).

Additionally, the #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver will be subject to mandatory cultural sensitivity and bias awareness training. Reflecting on the same, Hocevar called out the fans supporting his previous comments. He stated:

"Thank you for the support, but I’m not sure we’re on the same page. You guys want me to be me? It was me who said it and it was me who apologized after actually taking the time to explore the city and feel the passion of every fan in attendance. I appreciate the opportunity to learn and I knew before this weekend what respect means to this organization and I didn’t meet the standard so I got what I deserved."

"I hate learning these lessons in the public eye and bringing any negative attention to Spire or me. We’ve been fast just about every week and I’m sure I have plenty of mistakes left in me. I appreciate growing up in front of all of you and you guys get to see the good and the bad. I’m just me. I’m trying. It just doesn’t always go the way I want and I bring a lot of this on myself. However, I love being in this garage, with this team surrounded by the best drivers and fans in the world. See you in Pocono," he concluded.

Apart from the inappropriate comment, Carson Hocevar spun out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the second time. This led to a heated moment between the duo, and Stenhouse threatened Spire Motorsports for his actions. The Hyak Motorsports driver finished the race in P27, and Hocevar ended the 100-lap event in P34.

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar's performance in the 2025 Cup Series season so far

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar had a slow start in the inaugural race of the season, the Daytona 500. He qualified in P33 and finished the race in P30. He then wrapped up the EchoPark Speedway event as the runner-up and landed a P13 finish in the next race at the Circuit of the Americas before facing challenges for the next few races.

Hocevar then made a comeback at the Talladega Superspeedway race, where he clinched a sixth-place finish. Then, after two outside top-20 finishes, he secured a win at the All-Star Open on the North Wilkesboro Speedway, securing his spot in the NASCAR All-Star race, where he landed an 11th-place finish.

Carson Hocevar then landed a P2 finish at Nashville Superspeedway. The Team Penske driver, Ryan Blaney, won the event, securing his spot in the playoffs. Since then, the Portage native has been struggling to land a solid finish.

The #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 ranks 20th in the Cup Series points table with 313 points. He has secured three top-ten and two top-five finishes with one pole position in 16 starts this season.

