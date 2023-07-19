“Not the way I saw our day ending up”: Ryan Blaney left disappointed after NASCAR race in Loudon

Ryan Blaney had a disappointing end to his race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after being penalized for a pit stop mishap in the final stage of the race.

Blaney started on the third row of the grid for the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race and was a front-runner for most of the race. He bagged a top-five finish at the end of the first stage and was fourth at the end of the second stage.

Blaney was chasing down Martin Truex Jr. He was a comfortable second in the latter stages of the race until a pit stop error ruled him out of a top-five finish. He ran over an air hose when he pitted on Lap 272, earning his #12 team a penalty. He was classified 22nd at the end of the race and was left disappointed with the result.

The #12 Ford driver posted released a statement on Social Media following a dismal result in Loudon.

"Obviously a frustrating end to what looked to be a really solid day for us. I felt like we were one of the few cars that really had a shot at running down [Martin Truex Jr]. Fortunately, we picked up some stage points early on, but definitely not the way I saw our day ending up." the statement read.

Ryan Blaney has been the most consistent driver for Team Penske, but his teammate Joey Logano took home the runner-up finish on Monday. While Blaney didn't get the result he deserved, he scored 28 points with the top five positions in the stage classifications.

He is currently seventh in the drivers' standings, trailing the leader Martin Truex Jr, by 86 points.

Ryan Blaney looking forward to NASCAR's trip to Pocono Raceway

Ryan Blaney will eagerly put this weekend's race in his rearview mirror as he returns to the track he won his first NASCAR Cup race. Blaney drove down the victory lane at Pocono Raceway in 2017 when he drove the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

Ryan Blaney winning his first Cup Series race

The 29-year-old expressed his excitement for this weekend's race at Pocono and the special memories associated with the tri-oval in Pennsylvania.

"I've enjoyed it. Obviously, I got my first win there a while back, so it's always special when you go back to the places where you get your first wins. My family's not too far from there where my dad grew up, so there are just a lot of special memories." Blaney said ahead of the race. (via Speedway Digest)

"I made my first quarter-midget start at the dirt track outside of the racetrack. There are a lot of cool things about that, so I look forward to going there. The crowd is usually really great, too. It's always nice to go back to tracks where you have good memories." he added.

Catch Ryan Blaney live in action during the Pocono 400 scheduled for July 23 at 2:30 PM EST.