“Not the way to do it”: Denny Hamlin raises red flags over NASCAR’s format as he bluntly criticizes NBC’s involvement

Denny Hamlin wasn't pleased with NASCAR for letting NBC have the 'biggest voice' in shaping the championship format. He argued that deciding the title based on a single-race finale is unfair and called for a 'larger sample size' to find the best driver.This year, NASCAC assembled a playoff committee to oversee potential changes to the 2026 season. The committee, which includes drivers, team owners, manufacturers, and the media, has yet to reach a consensus on the championship format, but the broadcasters seem to have a bigger say in it.Their ratings hinge on the drama produced by the current elimination-style playoffs culminating in a one-race championship, and as such, the media partners prefer to keep the status quo unchanged. Noting the same, Hamlin went on the offensive during the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental.&quot;One race is just not the way to do it. You must create a larger sample size to crown your champion because in one race anything can happen. Everything that I work for can get taken away by someone else that has nothing to do with this championship battles,&quot; he said [0:25 onwards].&quot;Do I love that NBC has the biggest voice in what our championship format is, absolutely not. I didn't get the impression they wanted to have that big of a voice, but NASCAR came back to us and says we need to have a long discussion with them. They're the ones that should weigh in on this,&quot; he added.Denny Hamlin hinted that his retirement timeline could shift depending on how the playoffs evolve. He revealed he might 'go longer' if the committee nails a 'legit format down', where his chances are better on a more typical sample size.&quot;I had my hand in every little piece:&quot; Denny Hamlin on 23XI's Brickyard winDenny Hamlin admitted that he finds more satisfaction in 23XI's Brickyard win than in his victories. He explained how it's 'much harder' to win as a team owner than as a driver.Reflecting upon the same, Hamlin said (via YouTube/Cup Scene, 4:13 onwards):&quot;Building a team from scratch is a huge undertaking. And, so you feel more gratification because I had my hand in every little piece of that race team, from the branding to the sponsorship to the competition to the everything.&quot;Denny Hamlin post-race interview at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (via YouTube/Cup SceneHamlin finished third at Indianapolis Motor Speedway despite starting among the backmarkers at 39th. Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, began on the front row and captured the lead late into the race. The triumph marked 23XI's first win of the season and ended Wallace's 100-race winless drought.Amid 23XI Racing's legal standoff with NASCAR, Bubba Wallace's win is a much-needed respite to the team's troubles. With the #23 Toyota team locked into the playoffs, Denny Hamlin can take comfort in knowing that 23XI's uncertain charter status won't come in the way of Wallace's season.