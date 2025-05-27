“Nothing to be ashamed of”: NASCAR insider gives honest take on Kyle Larson’s future Memorial Day Double attempts 

This past weekend, Kyle Larson attempted to complete 1,100 miles of racing by participating in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 back-to-back. But he faced misfortune by crashing out of both events, bringing an early end to his entries at both tracks. Now, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared his opinion on the 32-year-old driver's double attempt, stating that he's a good driver and can definitely try again after a break.

Ad

The Fox Sports reporter explained how the Hendrick Motorsports driver was probably going to have to retire from the Indy 500 early anyway to make it to his #5 car for the big Cup Series event. He further opined that given only Tony Stewart has finished the two events back-to-back, Larson has nothing to feel bad about.

"One driver who has done all 1100 miles and that was Tony Stewart in 2001, so Kyle Larson really has nothing to be ashamed about. Everybody knows he's a great driver."

Ad

Trending

Pockrass also shared that if the HMS driver should choose to retry the double, he should do so when he has a lighter schedule, to focus on both events completely.

"Should he do the double again, I think maybe he would want to wait, just concentrate on the 600 for a little bit, and then maybe at a time where he's not running both series or not running Cup full-time, maybe that would be the time to do the double - where he'd maybe have time to concentrate more on the Indy Car."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson's attempt at the Indy 500 ended on lap 91, where his crash ended up causing a chain reaction that led to a multi-car wreck. At the Charlotte Motor Speedway, he was caught up in a wreck during stage 2, and he walked away with a 37th-place finish.

"Just wasn’t meant to be, I guess": Kyle Larson gives his thoughts on the disappointing Double

Kyle Larson (5) on the back stretch during the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 25th 2025 - Source: Imagn

After his difficult Sunday, Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on his disappointing endings to the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, saying that he would like to try the race at the Indianapolis 500 again at some point, but to do both races has proven to be very challenging in terms of logistics, and this is something that he no longer believes is worth the effort.

Ad

“I just don’t really think it’s worth it, but I would love to run the Indy 500 again. Just doing the Double, I think, is just logistically too tough.”

Last year, his hopes for running the Double were washed away when he raced in Indianapolis after the weather delayed the start of the event, which caused him to miss out on racing in Charlotte. This Sunday, Larson felt similarly to how he did that day.

Ad

“What I’m feeling at the end of the night feels very similar,” Larson said. “Just very bummed and sad about how it all went. Just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.” [via NASCAR]

The next time Kyle Larson will be back in his #5 car will be for the Cracker Barrel 400 taking place at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (June 1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.