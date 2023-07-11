“Nothing different” for JJ Yeley who finished inside top 10 of a Cup Series race for the first time since 2013

The driver of Rick Ware Racing's #15 Ford Mustang on a part-time basis, JJ Yeley, made quite a few heads turn on Sunday, July 9. During the rain-shortened 400-mile-long race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Yeley managed to finish in the top 10. Having done so for the first time during his limited appearance on the track in the 2023 season, Yeley was content with his and his team's performance.

The Quaker State 400 saw the Phoenix, Arizona native return to the highest echelon of stock car racing after his last appearance in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway last month. An ultimate P7 finish at the end of the rain-shortened race saw JJ Yeley take home his best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series since New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2008. The event at the 1.5-mile-long intermediate track also saw the 46-year-old finish inside the top 10 for the first time since the 2013 Daytona 500.

Elaborating on what a P7 finish in the highest echelon of the sport felt like, Yeley summed up his feelings in a post-race interview with frontstretch.com, saying:

"Nothing different, just a great finish. It's good for these guys, they can pat themselves on the back and hopefully they're proud of the effort they've done."

JJ Yeley elaborates on Rick Ware Racing's affiliation with RFK Racing

On Sunday, July 9, JJ Yeley was one of the many Ford Mustang drivers who seemed to have a great pace at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Teams such as the #15 Ford Mustang, driven by Yeley, managed to finish in the top 10, while drivers such as Brad Keselowski challenged at the front all day long.

Speaking of Keselowski's speed at the 1.5-mile-long track, Yeley also elaborated on how a partnership with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing helped him and Rick Ware Racing. He spoke about the same in a post-race interview with Dustin Long, saying:

"It's been awesome. Their relationship is key why we are where we are. They've really taken the upper managed, our crew chiefs and showed them things and really how to mold these cars. They're still new but there are so many small things that make a difference in speed in these cars and we just didn't know those things."

Next, NASCAR will be seen going live from the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 16, 2023, for the Crayon 301. The race will go live at 2:30 pm ET on the USA Network.

