“Nothing given, no handouts”: NASCAR world reacts to Chase Briscoe reminiscing his 11 year old post of leaving home to chase his dream 

Chase Briscoe reflected on the 11-year anniversary of leaving home to build a career in NASCAR. Fans on X reacted to his post and were full of praise of him.

Briscoe reflected on his remarkable 11-year journey in NASCAR, commemorating the anniversary of his move from Indiana to Charlotte, North Carolina. On February 1, 2014, he announced his decision to relocate in pursuit of a racing career, underscoring the importance of being near NASCAR's hub to seize valuable opportunities.

This strategic move has been instrumental in shaping his path within the competitive world of stock car racing, allowing him to connect with key teams and industry figures.

He posted on X:

"11 years ago today, kinda fitting that the new @NASCAR season starts today. Never in a million years did I think when I moved down that day that 11 years later I’d be starting my 5th cup season and driving for @JoeGibbsRacing"

Fans reacted to Briscoe reminiscing about him leaving his childhood home to further his racing career.

One fan wrote:

"You’re my driver because you’re the most relatable. You’re just like one of us. Nothing given, no handouts."

Another fan penned:

"That’s a hell of a bet on yourself! That’s inspirational."

One wished him luck for the new season:

"God is good bud! Can’t wait to see you racing for Gibbs! I was a Smoke fan before rooting for you once you took over the 14 ride! Congrats on the new ride and I look forward to being a fan of yours while you chase a Cup championship! Godspeed!"

More fans shared their reactions.

"I love how God orchestrated your story. We’re so blessed to have you in our lives. Not just as our favorite driver, but as someone who is so kind and supportive of Carter. I pray you know just a fraction of how big a blessing you are," one wrote.

"Your home town is pulling for ya have a great season an bring home a championship," another penned in response to Chase Briscoe.

"Gonna be an amazing year for you at JGR along side CBell and Denny," another wrote.

As SHR announced its impending shutdown, Chase Briscoe's career took a new turn. He signed with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry starting in the 2025 season, following a successful tenure at SHR, the team he made his Cup Series debut with in 2021. This transition is significant as it positions Briscoe within one of NASCAR's most competitive teams, aiming for further success in his racing career.

Chase Briscoe shared adorable video interviewing his son ahead of this weekend's 'big race'

Chase Briscoe shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, where he interviewed his eldest son, Brooks, ahead of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. In the adorable clip, Brooks excitedly discussed his plans to meet Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton, whom he admires.

"Coming to you from News 19 ahead of this weekend's big race. Tonight’s highlights include @rowdybusch and @brextonbusch, @noahgragson, the type of fish we catch, and the car I drive this year with the big ol’ bass on it thanks to @bassproshops!" Chase Briscoe's post on Instagram was captioned.

The three-year-old confidently predicted that his father would win the race, showcasing his enthusiasm and support for Briscoe as he embarks on the 2025 season driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

