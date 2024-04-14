"Nothing happens" - Bubba Wallace calls for NASCAR action to prevent stagnation

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently shed light on drivers' expectations from NASCAR's new charter deal. Apart from the financial considerations, he highlighted the drivers' desires for the sport to progress and innovate on and off the track.

NASCAR and Cup teams have reached an impasse regarding the terms of the next charter deal, effective from 2025. Following NASCAR's record $1.1 billion per year media deal for the upcoming season, Cup teams are pushing for a greater share of the revenue.

Aside from the more monetary aspect, Bubba Wallace was recently asked about the drivers' expectations from the new deal. The #23 Toyota driver elaborated on his broader vision for the sport, as he wishes the racing product inspires the next generation of racing drivers.

"I want the sport, even after we are long gone, still thriving and inviting to whoever the drivers are, they wanna be part of the Cup Series. They watch it now and that gives them the dreams and aspirations [as a] kid. That gives them a spark to be a part of it."

Wallace emphasized that NASCAR should respond to the changes requested by the drivers and take a proactive approach to ensuring a compelling racing product. He believes the sport should evolve according to the demands of drivers and shouldn't stagnate.

"I don't want this sport to become stagnant. We ask for a lot of changes, we think that [are] better for the racing and nothing happens. So we just wanna see the sport continue to grow and evolve on track just as much as off track."

"Yeah, with all that you are asking for more money...money is the root of all evil I guess," Bubba Wallace concluded.

Bubba Wallace keen on carrying the momentum to Texas Motor Speedway

The #23 Toyota driver is coming off a fourth-place result at Martinsville Speedway, his third top-five finish of the season. He also displayed impressive speed at Richmond, but missed out on a top-five result.

Bubba Wallace is eager to translate the momentum gained from short tracks to the mile-and-a-half oval at Texas this weekend. Wallace is confident that his team can hit the ground running and execute a clean race to continue their current form.

When asked about his strategy for transitioning momentum from short tracks to intermediates, he said in the aforementioned interview:

"I think you look at the success that you have, and as different as a race track is the success is the same. We show up, we executed and we did everything that we could."

"It was good, gotta keep the momentum going. We are looking forward to Texas, we know the speed that we have or capable of having. And the things that we did last year, lots to build off of there, lots to learn from."

Wallace lines up 10th in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 scheduled for April 14, at 3:00 PM ET.

Poll : Can Bubba Wallace return to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion