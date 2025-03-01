“Nothing negative about my trip”: Chase Elliott returns from NASCAR’s Mexico promotional tour with glowing reviews

Chase Elliott and three other drivers, including Mexican sensation Daniel Suarez headed down to Mexico City to promote the upcoming Cup Series event in tthe country. Come June, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will host the 17th NASCAR contest of the 2025 calendar.

Ad

The All-Star crew took a golf-cart tour of the racetrack, went sightseeing, witnessed a wrestling event, and even got photos with the luchadores (wrestlers). Upon return, and in preparation for this week's (March 1st and 2nd) clash at Circuit of the Americas, Elliott was interviewed and talked about his experience in the Mexican capital.

Among other things, Frontstretch asked the 2020 champion if he was happy with the Mexico City trip.

"I was. There's a lot of excitement down there for the event. Everybody that is putting on a show really seems spot-in on it, and willing to give it a really good effort... and they have a lot of experience with F1, right? There was nothing negative about the trip, about my experience, about what I saw, the racetrack, all of it; it was really positive," Chase Elliott answered. (min 0:04 onward)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elliott also commented on the advantage of having local Daniel Suarez as a guide and influence.

"It was an honor for me and Ryan (Blaney) and all of us to have someone like him show us around, you know, because obviously being from there and it was really cool to see his genuine excitement and passion for the fact that we're doing this. I think he probably deserves more credit for it than what he'll ever get." (min 1:30 onward)

Ad

On March 2, Chase Elliott and the rest of the drivers will take on the first road course of the season, and a different set of skills will come into play, as opposed to the superspeedways. The Dawsonville native currently sits at +1100 odds favorite to take the checkered flag (via DraftKings).

Chase Elliott, an old favorite at road courses, falls beyond sixth in betting expert's minds

Chase Elliott, who won seven road course races over an 11-race span from 2018 to 2021, used to be one of the betting experts' favorite. Sadly for him, after July that year, he's now zero for 19 starts. On the other hand, he does have nine top five finishes, so he's still not that far behind.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen, the 3x Supercars Champion, sits at the betting favorite with +500 odds, and closely behind 18-year-old Connor Zilisch at +550 odds (via DraftKings).

The green flag at COTA for the Cup Series drops at 3:30 pm ET, and Elliott will start third on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback