“Nothing more patriotic in America than the Coke 600”: Richard Childress’ grandson strongly champions the quintessential Memorial Day weekend  

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress' grandson, has opened up about how the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series event is deeply rooted in what it means to be American. Dillon shared a story where he was asked by someone what they could do for Memorial Day weekend, leading him to talk about the grandeur of the Charlotte Motor Speedway event, which has been a staple of the Memorial Day celebrations in the U.S. for years and has been a major part of his childhood as well.

The Richard Childress Racing driver, who will be making his 12th appearance at the historic race, spoke about a recent encounter he had at his barbershop. A fellow customer inquired about something he and his daughter could do this weekend. This prompted Dillon to speak about the event, which takes the time to celebrate all three branches of the American military. He said [via Speedway Digest]:

"I told him, 'Come to the Coke 600. There's gonna be helicopters, a flyover, the National Anthem, 40 race cars, there's nothing more patriotic in America than the Coke 600. Charlotte Motor Speedway is Memorial Day weekend to me, because it's where I experienced (Memorial Day weekend) growing up. Getting to see all the military branches represented all weekend, and then we're ripping around the track, it's just a great day."

At 4:30 p.m. on the day of the big race, the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be hosting the Coca-Cola 600 Military Appreciation Spectacular as part of the weekend schedule.

The green flag for the race will wave at 6:00 p.m., where Austin Dillon will be aiming to secure the second Coca-Cola 600 victory of his career, after his win at the event in 2017, which also marked his first-ever Cup Series career win.

Richard Childress driver shares preparation for the Coca-Cola 600

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon (3) celebrates his first cup win during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Apart from being known for its off-track festivities, the Coca-Cola 600 is also the longest and hardest race to drive in, which calls for a significant amount of preparation. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon spoke about what he's been doing in terms of getting ready for the race, as well as stressing the importance of being comfortable during the 600-mile event.

"(The Coca-Cola 600) is one of the most mentally grueling races we have," Dillon said. "The track is also rough now, so you have to prep your seat well, too. Once we went to the (Next Gen) car (in 2022) I had to adjust my seat and change the foam around our headrest.

"You've got to stay comfortable for a race like this and for a long weekend with 900 miles, I start preparing everything – including my meals and what I'm consuming – even earlier in the week, so I feel ready for race day." [via Charlotte Motor Speedway]

The practice session for the event takes place later today at 1:35 p.m. local time, with qualifying later at 2:40 p.m.

