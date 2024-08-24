"Nothing's off the table": Brad Keselowski on RFK Racing expanding its presence in NASCAR garage

Brad Keselowski has addressed the possibility of adding a third Cup Series car to his team's roster next year. The RFK Racing co-owner downplayed acquiring a third charter but didn't rule out running an unchartered high-octane ride next year.

The charter system was announced in 2016 and was extended until the end of 2024 in 2020. Under the said system, the charter holders are guaranteed entry into every points-paying race and a share from the purse, and the teams are allowed to sell their charters in the open market. However, the system is due for renewal.

RFK Racing was started in 1988 and fielded cars across all three series. Keselowski joined the team as a driver and co-owner in 2022. The Concord-based outfit has bagged eight championships and 324 wins. But they now have two chartered cars, tamed by the co-owner and Chris Buescher. The #60 Ford runs on a part-time schedule by David Ragan, Cam Water, and Joey Hand.

Ahead of the new charter agreement, Keselowski was asked if he was looking to field a third Cup car next year. He denied. However, when asked what would happen if his third car got a sponsorship, the 40-year-old left the door open for the future with his "nothing's off the table" remark.

"Not today, but hopefully soon," he said on running third car full-time. "I'd say anything's on the table. We did this year, not full-time but nothing's off the table," Keselowski said via Bob Pockrass on X.

Brad Keselowski is placed ninth in the regular season standings while Buescher is down in 12th.

Brad Keselowski is "very confident" that the new charter agreement will be signed before the 2025 Daytona 500

The current charter agreement will end after the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. The teams have been eyeing an increased revenue share but have suffered brutal rejection from Jim France. Despite their unwavering efforts, "the answer has been repeatedly no."

That said, the teams will be careful while drafting deals under the new system as the terms are unlikely to be amended in the middle of its tenure.

While there's no information about when the new agreement will be signed, Brad Keselowski is confident it will happen before next year's season-opener at the Daytona International Speedway. Speaking to "Frontstretch" in July this year, Keselowski said (via "Frontstretch" on X):

"Ultimately, it doesn't need to be signed until we unload the haulers at Daytona. And although I suspect it will be signed before then, in fact, i'm very confident it will be signed before then, I'm very hesitant just to give a date or time of when," he said (at 2:00).

It will be interesting to see which driver will land a seat in Brad Keselowski's co-owned team if they decide to bring their third car on a full-time schedule.

