“Nothing up the sleeve. No magic”: Ross Chastain plans on beating everyone by scoring the most points in playoffs this season

Heading into the 2023 NASCAR playoffs, Ross Chastain says he doesn't have any tricks "up his sleeves" unlike the hail melon love he pulled last year. He plans on beating everyone and gaining as many playoff points as possible.

Everyone remembers Chastain's iconic hail melon manoeuvre from last year's Martinsville race. Chastain used the track's outer wall to pass numerous rivals in order to proceed to the final round of the playoffs, one of whom was Denny Hamlin.

Chastain was asked if he has any plans on pulling any new moves like the hail melon. The famous move, though, was banned by NASCAR going into the 2023 season.

Ross Chastain plans to take a 'normal' approach going into the playoffs. He stated that there would be no such moves this year.

"Nothing up the sleeves. No trick, no magic. No. Just go beat em'. Let's just do that. It's ok to win these things. It's ok to go compete and score much points," he said to the media. (via Toby Christie/ X)

As NASCAR officially begins its playoff season, the TrackHouse Racing driver will give his everything to win.

Ross Chastain roasts Kyle Larson on his hail melon move

Kyle Larson tried the hail melon move too. In the final turn of the 2021 Southern 500, Larson, who was running second to Denny Hamlin, made the decision to put it on the wall and attempt to pass him high.

NASCAR shared a throwback post of Larson attempting to execute the audacious move via their social media handle. That caught Chastain's attention and he decided to roast his fellow racer. He simply wrote, while retweeting the video on X:

"the fail melon"

Larson failed to make a move like Chastain. After the latter was successfully able to execute the hail melon, Larson stated that the move was 'embarrassing' and blamed himself for attempting it in the first place.