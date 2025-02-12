“Now we get to reap the rewards”: Ross Chastain looks back on his Super Bowl promo with Busch Light

Ross Chastain appeared in a Busch Light commercial that aired for the first time during The Clash at Bowman Gray and then again at Super Bowl LIX. It was part of the popular beer brand's "Head for the Mountains" series, which has been running for some time now.

The runner-up for the 2022 season got his first win in EchoPark Texas in 2022 and has amassed 58 top 10 finishes, as well as five poles. Currently, he drives the #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and competes in the Cup Series.

Even though Chastain had to work for a whole day, do endless takes, and even change the pitch of his voice to get the right shot for the commercial, he said in an interview with Bob Pockrass that it was all worth it.

"The thought when we first went down the path with Busch Light was how much bigger it could be for the #1 car, me, and The Trackhouse, so... we're living through that now; now we get the rewards of onboarding them and getting to know each other last year," Ross Chastain said.

In the commercial, Ross Chastain asks "What's wrong with going in circles?" after the Busch guy warns hikers and explorers in the wild to make note of recognizable landmarks to avoid going in circles. He does so with a high-pitched voice, opposite to the presenter's low-pitched voice.

When asked about how he managed to do a higher pitch, he said:

"You gotta want it. And I wanted it. I wanted to do what they wanted so... Busch guy gets the real deep voice, and I get the higher pitch. I guess," Ross Chastain said at the end of the interview.

"It’s our biggest race" - Ross Chastain on Daytona 500

After a solid P6 finish at The Clash at Bowman Gray, Ross Chastain and the team are looking ahead to NASCAR's most prestigious race: The Daytona 500. During Super Bowl media row, after picking the Eagles to win, Chastain shared his thoughts on The Great American Race with Nexstar’s Jarrett Payton and said that he and his team consider this their biggest race.

"It’s our biggest race. That’s where we have the most attention. Most of the tracks, we can get away, the fast car gets up front, the slow cars are in the back. At Daytona, the slowest car in qualifying could win the Daytona 500, legitimately, because of the draft", said Chastain via WJW-TV Cleveland.

With just hours to go before the first qualifying, all drivers and teams are already in Daytona Beach ready to take their first go at the legendary track.

