“Now go get Daytona”: NASCAR fans pumped after Kyle Larson brings home third Chili Bowl victory 

Kyle Larson recently secured his third Golden Driller trophy at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After last year's eventful NASCAR season, the Hendrick Motorsports superstar continued his off-season dominance in the dirt world.

Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, made his mark at the dirt track after bagging his third prestigious trophy and tying with Cup Series rival Christopher Bell. As a result, fans of the NASCAR community praised his prowess ahead of the upcoming NASCAR season.

In a recent post on X, the 32-year-old Elk Grove native shared pictures of his monumental success in dirt racing and captioned it:

"3x golden drillers!!"

Moreover, many thrilled fans responded to Larson's victory this weekend and expressed confidence in him to win his first Daytona 500 next month after seeing his post on X.

"Great job Kyle, now go get Daytona!" wrote the first user.

Followed by another fan's comment on the post stating:

"Congrats. That was another excellent performance."

A third Kyle Larson fan reacted to the HMS's driver versatility in motorsports discipline by writing:

"Congratulations. You are a true champ of everything you touch!"

"Can’t believe I’m witnessing the greatest driver on 4 wheels dominate every Motorsport there is!" said another fan on X.

Here are a few more reactions to Kyle Larson's dirt racing success:

"Finally caught the goat of the Chili Bowl CBell congrats," a fan wrote.

"Well our boy won the chili bowl again. And if history tells us anything, winning this race usually sets him on fire so, the start of this season might be a lot of fun for us #5 fans lol," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations to you and Paul! What a way to start the year! See you at the Duals," third fan wrote.

Kyle Larson pays gratitude to his midget car owner and builder: "Huge thank you to Paul Silva"

After bagging the biggest payday in Australian sprint car history last month, Kyle Larson continued to show his dominance in the dirt track world by lifting his third Golden Driller trophy, driving the #1K for Silva Motorsports.

Speaking to Floracing in the post-race interaction, Larson gave a special mention to his car owner and builder, Paul Silva, for helping him achieve this coveted trophy at the 'Super Bowl of midget racing.'

"Yeah, it was really cool, and huge thank you to Paul Silva, because we were really bad on Monday, and he went to work and he got us better and got me more comfortable and I think the track too, you know, opening up and running about the cushion kind of played into my hand a little bit," Larson said.

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, will now head to the season-opener race at Daytona Beach, Florida for a chance to kickstart his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a win at the esteemed Daytona 500 race.

