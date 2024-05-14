“Now he knows he can win” - Brad Keselowski ready to unleash his unseen side, as per his spotter

Brad Keselowski winning at Darlington was a big result for him as a driver and for his organization. It was the first time since Talladega in 2021 that Keselowski was in the victory lane. And it was the first time since Daytona in 2011 that the #6 Roush car was in the victory lane.

Because of both things, his spotter, TJ Majors, proclaimed that Keselowski is getting ready to show another side of him, one which had been missing for the last couple of seasons or so.

During the recent episode of Door Bumper Clear, spotter Brett Griffin mentioned how Keselowski has "saved Roush Racing." He pointed out how long it'd been since the #6 won a race, after which Majors gave his thoughts on Keselowski's commitment to the team and what can be expected from him going forward.

"We were in position to win at Talladega. We had a shot at winning in at Texas ... Kansas we had a good shot, we were still right there. Man, sometimes would just always happen. Brad's got it in back of his head I can win again," Majors said.

"I mean, he's getting ready to unleash Brad that you probably haven't seen in a while now. He's put it all into it. He's at that shop every single day. He's working on stuff. He knows that car from top to bottom. He knows what he wants to work on.

"And he's in there pushing for it. I don't think there's many that are like that. Like I said, now he knows he can win."

Brad Keselowski is hungry for more after ending his winless streak

After he won for the first time in over 100 races, Brad Keselowski reflected back on the aftermath of his decision to leave Team Penske and take the gamble of joining Roush. Keselowski revealed how some fans told him he's throwing his career away, something he almost took to heart.

But then the flipside occured to him, which was that if he could dig deep, he could get "this thing where it needs to be."

"There’s been a lot of deep digging moments. That’s been part of the journey. They’re not all fun. In fact, a lot of them aren’t fun. But it’s part of the journey," Keselowski said, as per Frontstretch.

As for what his plans are now, Keselowski claimed he's got a lot he wants to do. And even though he has 36 wins in the Cup Series, which is "a nice stat to have," Keselowski wants to win a lot more.